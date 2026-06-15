DJ Zinhle’s taxi trip to Fourways Mall sparks debate over relatability and reality

DJ Zinhle has set social media abuzz after sharing a TikTok video of herself taking a taxi to Fourways Mall in Johannesburg.

In a move that has South Africans talking, award-winning DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle (real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane Mohosana) stepped out of her usual luxury lifestyle for a spin on public transport.

On 13 June 2026, the Umlilo hitmaker shared a light-hearted TikTok video of her journey in a minibus taxi (Quantum) to Fourways Mall in Johannesburg.

The 56-second clip captures Zinhle smiling at the camera as she walks toward the roadside, boards the nearly empty vehicle with just a handful of passengers, and chats casually with fellow riders.

Inside the taxi, she films the smooth ride, captures herself passing everyone’s taxi fare to the driver and laughs with the women accompanying her. She declared the experience “so fun and easy,” much to the annoyance of several social media users.

As the taxi pulls up near the mall, she continues vlogging her arrival, later adding that she’d hop in an Uber for the return trip since there is no direct route to her home or anywhere in the vicinity.

“What’s the big fuss?” she asked in the video, framing the ride as an accessible, enjoyable alternative to driving.

Scepticism meets support

The post quickly went viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), amassing hundreds of thousands of views and sparking lively debate.

While some praised Zinhle’s down-to-earth vibe, with many fawning over how “effortlessly beautiful” she is, the overwhelming response questioned the video’s authenticity.

Many commuters pointed out that Johannesburg taxis on routes to busy spots like Fourways are typically packed, loud, and chaotic, not serene with just a few riders as shown in her video.



Comments flooded in: “There is no way a taxi to Fourways could be that empty”, “Staged”, and “Only three people paying R20? I died.” Others joked about the lack of hooting, music blasting, or the usual “loot” (full load), with one noting, “My first ever seeing a taxi that doesn’t hoot.”



Over on TikTok, one of her followers commented: “The taxi is cool and fun because you don’t take it every day.” While another added: “The taxi was hired for this content.”

Several curious viewers wondered if anyone, namely the driver, recognised Zinhle, and she responded saying, “No, but he asked me for my number.”

Several followers defended her, noting she grew up taking public transport before fame and that local Fourways taxis can sometimes be quieter.

The responses to this recent post were mostly positive, with scores of supporters noting their appreciation for the fun, humanising glimpse into their favourite star going through something millions of other South Africans do every day. Especially one who is a mom and an entrepreneur who is often in the spotlight.