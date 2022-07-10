Andile Mpisane demands paternity tests for both kids after Shozi’s abuse allegations

Citizen Reporter

Socialite and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane found himself at the centre of a social media storm earlier this week after the mother of his first two children, Sithelo Shozi, made shocking allegations of abuse against him.

Shozi dropped the abuse allegations bomb during a live question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening.

A fan asked her how she was dealing with the break-up with Andile, to which Shozi responded with audio clips of Andile purportedly threatening to kill her during one of their phone calls.

Sithelo also claimed that Andile beat her to a pulp in front of his family and friends while she was pregnant, which led to her having a miscarriage.

South Africans were left confused when Andile announced his engagement to Tamia Louw in December last year. Not long after the announcement, the couple also confirmed that they are, in fact, married already.

Andile and Tamia also welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a little girl named Miaandy.

In January this year, reports surfaced that Andile gave Sithelo the boot because he questioned the paternity of their second child.

Those reports now seem to have been confirmed as Sunday World reports that Andile sent a letter to Sithelo through his attorneys demanding that she take the paternity test he has previously requested.

According to the publication, Andile secured an appointment with a laboratory to perform the paternity tests for both his children with Sithelo on either 11 July or 13 July.

The letter from the attorneys to Sithelo also reportedly states that she opted to divert attention from the real issues at hand by throwing up allegations of abuse against Andile.

The document further instructed Sithelo to refrain from attacking and insulting Andile’s mother, Reality TV Star Shauwn ‘MamMkhize’ Mkhize.

The socialite and businesswoman issued a statement on Wednesday denying having witnessed the violence allegedly meted out by her son and labelled Sithelo’s claims “false and defamatory.”

Andile has also denied all the allegations levelled against him, including the fact that he allegedly planned a hit on Sithelo.

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers