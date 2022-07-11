Kim Kardashian says she hasn’t had much plastic surgery done to her face

Kaunda Selisho

There’s no denying that Kim Kardashian’s facial appearance has changed drastically over the years, but she has denied getting much “work done” to her face.



In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Kim Kardashian, 41, claims to have only had “a little bit of botox.”



“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I’ve never filled my cheeks, I’ve never filled my lips,” said the SKKN founder, who recently added a range of skin care products to her constantly expanding business empire.



While she claims to have not had any cosmetic surgery on her face, she did tell the publication that she cares very much about her appearance.

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m so off the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone is in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,” explained the reality star.



However, fans disputed the claim.

Not Kim Kardashian coming out and trying to make everyone believe the only work she’s had done on her face is some Botox and a nightly skincare regimen ????????????????— Gracie❄ (@MissGraceJeane) July 7, 2022

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian wants her next family vacation to be in SA

It’s really harmful for Kim Kardashian to say the only work she’s ever had done is “a little bit of eyebrow Botox.” FFS Kim, I get more Botox than that. You’ve had great work done, just admit it. — Alanna Burke (@aburke626) July 10, 2022

Since getting older, Kim Kardashian says she is now more at peace with not being perfect and that this is something that bothered her immensely before.

This despite joking in a recent interview with the New York Times that she would even “eat poop” if it gave her a ticket to eternal youth.

Her joke wasn’t well-received as many took the opportunity to judge Kim Kardashian for a number of reasons.

Kim’s publicist has GOT to tell that woman to stop talking about eating poop— yung lyon (@lyonsss) July 8, 2022

“The unrealistic and idealistic thought that we will look young forever has been stretched by the false narrative purported by persons of influence whose money has allowed them to push beauty boundaries and create a false sense of reality,” tweeted @Roxan_Lew.

Unfortunately, she’s not talking about Fecal Bacteriotherapy.https://t.co/Vm09zgbrvv— Kodiak (@ThisIsKodiak) July 7, 2022

He he he that are not young naturally. You think they would age naturally? Lol ????— ????????????????????????❁????⚓️???? (@Kameleons11) July 8, 2022

Watch Kim Kardashian explain the cosmetic work done to her face: