Kim Kardashian says she hasn’t had much plastic surgery done to her face

There’s no denying that Kim Kardashian’s facial appearance has changed drastically over the years, but she has denied getting much “work done” to her face.
In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Kim Kardashian, 41, claims to have only had “a little bit of botox.”
“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I’ve never filled my cheeks, I’ve never filled my lips,” said the SKKN founder, who recently added a range of skin care products to her constantly expanding business empire.
While she claims to have not had any cosmetic surgery on her face, she did tell the publication that she cares very much about her appearance.
“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m so off the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone is in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,” explained the reality star.
However, fans disputed the claim.
Since getting older, Kim Kardashian says she is now more at peace with not being perfect and that this is something that bothered her immensely before.
This despite joking in a recent interview with the New York Times that she would even “eat poop” if it gave her a ticket to eternal youth.
Her joke wasn’t well-received as many took the opportunity to judge Kim Kardashian for a number of reasons.
“The unrealistic and idealistic thought that we will look young forever has been stretched by the false narrative purported by persons of influence whose money has allowed them to push beauty boundaries and create a false sense of reality,” tweeted @Roxan_Lew.