‘AKA would be so proud of you’: Nadia Nakai launches own makeup range

The makeup range, called ‘Naked Without’ will be in stores from Friday, 15 December.

South African rapper Nadia Nakai is expanding her horizons, no longer only focusing on her music career. The Hip Hop artist announced on Wednesday morning she is launching her own makeup range.

Called ‘Naked Without’, the products will be available exclusively from online store We Are EGG from Friday, 15 December.

“HEY GUYS! Im soooo excited to announce my Make Up range @naked.without will finally be available for Purchase from THIS FRIDAY at the @weare_egg.

“I’m Screaming! I’ve worked so hard to get this product where it is! And now it’s finally here! We are in stores from launch date 15 December 2023! AND just in time for your last minute Christmas shopping!

“I’m so excited for this next chapter! lol can you tell!? And please bear with me, I’m learning as I go… No brand partnership, THIS is all me! Love you guys!,” the award-winning rapper shared on her social media channels.

‘Boss moves’ – social media responds to Nadia Nakai’s makeup range

Not long after the rapper shared her exciting news, the comments section on her Instagram post were flooded with congratulatory messages from industry peers, friends and fans.

South African actress and singer, Dineo Langa were among the first to congratulate Nadia on this big step. “This is incredible. Congratulations Mama,” she commented.

Other well-known celebrities including television personality Minnie Dlamini and South African television and radio personality, Luthando Shosha, also known as Loot Love congratulated Nadia on her new business venture.

Year ending on a high note for Nadia

It has been a challenging year for Nadia having had to deal with the sudden death of her partner, rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, more popularly known as AKA, who was gunned down outside a Durban restaurant on 10 February this year.

Her cosmetics range is not the only big project the artist has been working on. She has also been spending a lot of time in studio, recording a tribute album for AKA.

Nadia took to X, formerly Twitter, last week to share her excitement about the progress of her tribute EP.

“My tribute EP has become my tribute ALBUM and it’s so beautiful. I wish I could drop it today,” she wrote on 6 December.

My tribute EP has become my tribute ALBUM and it’s so beautiful. I wish I could drop it today. 💜 — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) December 6, 2023

In another X post, she shared: “Listening to the album on the way home… it’s sooo amazing! Nothing you’ve heard from me before! This is spiritual!”

Listening to the album on the way home… it’s sooo amazing!!! Nothing you’ve heard from me before! This is spiritual! 💜 — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) December 6, 2023

The next day she reverberated her excitement saying that she can’t wait for the album to be released.

“I really can’t wait, I didn’t think I could do this… but I really did that… some of these songs came to me in a dream… spiritual I swear!”

I really can’t wait, I didn’t think I could do this… but I really did that… some of these songs came to me in a dream… spiritual I swear! https://t.co/Slil9L6HiH — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) December 6, 2023

