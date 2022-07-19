LOOK: Cassper Nyovest’s doppelganger revealed

Lerato Maimela

Tweeps have been left shook after a photograph of a sushi and pastry chef who looks exactly like Refiloe Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, went viral.

A Johannesburg based chef, Mafela Ncube, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to share a picture of himself in the kitchen, dressed in his full sous chef gear and posing with a giant tuna fish, which he has defaced.

The picture quickly went viral after social media users realised that Ncube looks a lot like South African musician and businessman, Cassper Nyovest.

Nando’s also joined in on the banter and fun by commenting on the chef’s picture, saying that Ncube is “catfish ya Cassper”, making a pun and reference to the fish that is present on the picture.

Catfish ya Cassper ????— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 19, 2022

Since the sous chef shared the picture on Twitter, the tweet has received 12,1K likes, 1 675 retweets and quoted tweets, as well as 1 128 comments and replies.

Phoolo also took to social media to react to the viral photograph of his doppelganger, and even though he did not directly comment on Ncube’s tweet, he posted: “Something’s fishy.”

Something's fishy.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 18, 2022

On Sunday evening, the sushi and pastry chef shared a video on twitter of himself garnishing a plate filled with sushi, and the video had Nyovest’s Doc Shebeleza as the background track.

Even though Ncube was wearing a face mask that was placed just over his chin, he still looked a lot like Nyovest’s younger self, before he hit the gym and gained a lot of muscle.

On Thursday morning, the sous chef shared a video of himself walking to work.

Tweeps took to the comments section of the post to express how Cassper Nyovest’s father may need to answer a few questions regarding Ncube’s paternity because he may be his real father.

Here are some funny quoted replies from tweeps who recognized the uncanny resemblance:

It's CRAZY how people can look so alike, I'd freak out If there is someone out there that looks EXACTLY like me https://t.co/DlLSllFOgN— Just Kamo Traviss (@Kamo_traviss) July 18, 2022

I would scam people if I were you???? https://t.co/xSvOceY0Pe— Slimfit (@dankie_slimfit) July 19, 2022

Butcher by day, Cassper Nyovest by night. ????????‍♂️. What a resemblense. https://t.co/2Si7XTc3M7— LOCAL MAN (@Xhipungu) July 19, 2022

When they do a biopic ya Nyovest they must just call this mans https://t.co/zsFs4CvKUj— Sean Pages (@SeanPages) July 18, 2022

If people ever walk past you and ask, just say yes. Run with it.???? https://t.co/jc6tqXX8Gj— Roch- ma glass???????? (@Tumi_Roch) July 18, 2022

I don't care what yall see. Nna ke bona Casper nyovest finish and klaar https://t.co/8fzDaf6XUE— Call Me Aunty Releh ???? (@RELEH_LEGODI) July 19, 2022

Bro you need to decide. Are you Casper Nyovest or not? Umdala!!! https://t.co/ITbzISAyLO— Lebo ???????? (@labGang) July 19, 2022