Cassper’s Fill Up concert creates over 1 500 jobs, boosting Free State economy

Live entertainment proves a major force for jobs and economic growth in Bloemfontein.

In a country where unemployment is a serious issue, opportunities to boost the economy are always welcome. This is especially true when they help the youth get jobs.

Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert demonstrated how large-scale live events can drive significant economic impact. Moreover, these events can create employment opportunities in the Free State.

The latest edition of the concert generated 1 557 jobs, including eight permanent positions in the organising team. It also created 1 495 temporary roles during the event.

These jobs covered critical operational areas, including event production, technical services, security, cleaning, catering, bar operations, logistics, marketing, and crowd management.

The workforce reflected strong demographic inclusion, with 450 women, 936 men, 1 150 youth, 53 interns, and one person living with a disability. This highlights the concert’s meaningful contribution to youth employment, skills development, and workforce inclusion.

The rapper also ensured that local businesses benefited from the concert. He did this by sourcing services from 31 suppliers across the Free State.

These services included sound and stage production, lighting, infrastructure, transport, accommodation, catering, branding, medical support, and general event operations.

Prioritising local and regional suppliers strengthened small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and kept economic value circulating within the province.

With an estimated 30 500 attendees, the concert attracted thousands of visitors to Bloemfontein. This boosted demand across accommodation, transport, retail, and food services.

On-site bar sales were especially strong, with 9 761 units of beer, 8 326 ciders, 5 390 RTDs, 1 781 energy drinks, 5 743 soft drinks, 17 028 bottles of water, 3 000 shooters, 016 units of spirits, 279 bottles of champagne, and 96 bottles of MCC sold.

High beverage sales created additional employment for bar staff, logistics teams, and suppliers, further strengthening the local economy.

Beyond entertainment, Cassper’s Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert is a model for cultural and economic impact. It shows how major live events can generate jobs and support youth and local businesses. In addition, these events grow tourism and position Bloemfontein and the Free State as reliable hosts for world-class events.

It is important to note that these reported figures only reflect core event activity.

Additional economic contributions from pre-event activations at malls, universities, nightclubs, and taxi ranks are not included. Contributions from temporary staff, performers, and visitor spending during the concert weekend are also not included.

Cassper’s Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert remains a prime example of how music and culture can create meaningful economic opportunities.