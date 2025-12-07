From pregnancy reveal to heartfelt tributes: Inside Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert

The rapper did not fill Toyota Stadium, but he delivered one of his best shows yet

Bloemfontein’s Toyota Stadium was buzzing on 6 December as music lovers gathered for Cassper Nyovest’s latest Fill Up concert.

Fans travelled from across South Africa and neighbouring countries, including Lesotho, to witness another edition of the popular series.

The event featured a star-studded lineup, including Nasty C, Emtee, Big Zulu, Kwesta, Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo, Makhadzi, Kamo Mphela, and Lesotho’s Sannere and Ntate Stunna.

He delivered hits such as Hoba Monna and Hale Fedile o Jwetse, with the audience on their feet, singing along to every note.

From that point onward, the event continued with a thrilling music experience, with artists taking turns on the stage.

Each performer delivered energetic sets, from Kamo Mphela’s dynamic dance performance to Cassper Nyovest closing the show with classics including Doc Shebeleza and Monate Mpolaye, while also incorporating a few gospel tracks. During his set, he also paid tribute to the late rapper Ricky Rick.

The rapper did not fill Toyota Stadium, but he delivered one of his best shows yet. Each artist poured their heart and soul into their performances.

Cassper’s Fill Up series has become iconic since 2015, when he became the first South African artist to sell out The Dome in Johannesburg.

He has since gone on to fill Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and Fill Up Mmabatho in Mahikeng in 2022, proving his enduring appeal across the country.

Mind you this is how the show looked. Nobody is doing it like Cassper Nyovest, he is the Mecca #Filluptoyotastadium pic.twitter.com/YyCMNnqIoZ — Chaotic AI (@ThisIsAIChattin) December 7, 2025

Pregnancy announcement

During the concert, Cassper revealed that he and his wife are expecting a child, displaying a maternity photo on the stadium screen. He welcomed his first child in 2020 with his ex-partner Thobeka Majozi.

Cassper announcing that him and his wife are expecting. This is nice man. #Filluptoyotastadium pic.twitter.com/6TqB5TXSmJ December 6, 2025

