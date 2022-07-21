Bonang won’t take her foot off Nathi Mthetwa’s neck

Kaunda Selisho

There seems to be no end in sight to Bonang Matheba’s dislike for South African Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

She most recently took issue with his congratulatory message for the South African female soccer team, Banyana Banyana.

“It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa,” tweeted the minister.

“Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign,” quipped Bonang in response.

This is not the first, or even the second time that Bonang has demanded Nathi Mthethwa’s resignation or chided him for “not doing his job.”

In May, she told him “You’re useless and we all hate you” and declared that he had no idea what he was doing.

A few days after this, she called on him to cancel his department’s plans to erect a R22 million flag that lights up at night.

Earlier this month, she called for him to go after a Daily Maverick article highlighted his department’s desire to establish a R30 million orchestra.

Bonang’s trolling of Nathi Mthethwa has been both widely criticised and welcomed.



On the one hand, many believe that government ministers are deserving of this treatment due to the state of the nation.

On the other hand, many believe that government ministers are deserving of respect due to their advanced age and the position they hold in society.



Despite these beliefs, it doesn’t seem as though Bonang has any plans to take her foot off Nathi Mthetwa’s neck any time soon.

Bonang fetching Nathi Mthethwa every chance she gets will always be awesome to me. I'm also going to start tagging them corporate Giants when they congratulate Banyana Banyana ????????. My girls need to eat, they make us happy and somebody gotta make them happy too & RICH ????????— Bekithemba Zulu ???????? (@BekithembaZ) July 20, 2022

I love the violence Bonang unleashes on Nathi Mthethwa so much????????????— Nomampondomise ✊????????️‍???? (@YolzYako) July 20, 2022

Nathi Mthethwa: *breathes*



Bonang: Resign.— absolutely not (@NotYetUhuru_) July 20, 2022

