PICS: Doja Cat is selling her $2.5 million Beverly Hills home

Dumisani Dlamini’s American singer and rapper daughter, Amala ‘Doja Cat’ Dlamini, is on a quest for a new home and neighbourhood after putting her Beverly Hills home up for sale.

The Vegas hitmaker recently listed her $2.5 million (R41 million) home, which she only lived in for just a year and a half with Tami Pardee and Paige Ogden of Pardee Properties.

The home is a two story home with three bedrooms, one which Doja Cat transformed into a powder room which she decorated herself, another remained as a guest room, and the main bedroom on the second floor which she used as her own.

The exterior

The beautiful Beverly Hills home has an asymmetrical modern day look with clean white walls, wide windows, and glass doors that give access to the stunning backyard that has grey tiled floors, white pot plants and white garden furniture.

The backyard also has a wide, whale shaped clear blue heated swimming pool that takes up most of the space, and is positioned directly in the middle of the backyard.

Doja Cat’s house photographed by Charles Coleman.

The kitchen

Just like the exterior of the house, Doja Cat has created a white minimalistic theme inside her home. The house has an open plan kitchen, with a white floating island that is covered with white kitchen cupboards and drawers.

There is a marble rectangular pillar found in the kitchen area that separates the kitchen from a small and intimate dining space which has a wooden dining room table and black steel chairs that compliment the table.

The kitchen is also situated near the main entrance of the house, and upon entering the home – there is a living area that has a built in fireplace and is furnished with white coaches, a woven brown mat, and a low glass coffee table.

Doja Cat’s house photographed by Charles Coleman.

The bedroom

According to People, the primary bedroom of Doja’s listed home takes up the whole second floor. The bedroom has a bohemian theme with rustic wooden cupboard doors and white walls.

The bedroom also has an attached balcony that overlooks the backyard and pool side of the home.

Doja Cat’s house photographed by Charles Coleman.

The living room inside the bedroom

The bedroom also has a sitting room section that has been furnished with rustic laid back chairs, a white sofa with earth tone cushions, and a brown rug placed in the centre.

There is a work and dressing station on the one side of the bedroom, which has a large rectangular wall mirror, and a built in white desk with drawers and cupboards for extra storage space.