Zozi, Devi, Rolene and Madonsela among the Miss SA 2022 judges

With less than two weeks until the Miss South Africa pageant, the judges who will crown the country’s new beauty queen have been announced.

Miss SA 2022 judges is an all-female judging panel with some familiar faces. Miss SA pageant, will take place at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Tshwane, on 13 August.

The panellists are former Miss Universe – Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World – Rolene Strauss, investigative journalist and media personality – Devi Sankaree Govender, former Public Protector – Thuli Madonsela, businesswoman and Miss SA 1990 – Suzette van der Merwe and the current Miss Universe – Harnaaz Sandhu from India.

Coming in as a partner through her Thabooty‘s lingerie and swimwear, actor and TV personality – Thando Thabethe is also included in the judging panel.

As they will ask some tough questions for the top 10, the judges revealed what they are looking for someone who will succeed Lalela Mswane.

Madonsela said from the Miss SA top 10 she is looking for an “inspirational leader” who wants to build a better world.

“I am looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings. A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role, but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose,” she said in a statement.

Beloved over the years, Miss SA 2019 – Tunzi, who has judged before said the new Miss South Africa must have a “unique voice” and will positively contribute to humanity.

“They must also be sincere in their approach to the crown because this says a lot about who they will be as the reigning queen, ” she said.

Her advice for the top 10 is to act as if they belong in the finale, “walk like you belong and speak like you belong”.

Govender has been on our screens for 20 years, most notably working for Carte Blanche for 18 years. For the award-winning journalist, it was an easy decision to be part of the panel, as she finds Miss South Africa a powerful leadership opportunity that strengthens women’s voices.

Govender says she is looking for an intelligent, frank and bold Miss SA, who has a great sense of humour.

“I can easily spot an act. That’s what nearly 30 years of investigative journalism has taught me. So, I’d like to think that I bring a large slice of reality to the table,” she said.

Miss South Africa 2022 will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mnet (DStv Channel 101) on Saturday, August 13, from 18.30pm.

The finale will be hosted by Anele Mdoda.

