Miss South Africa calls for 2026 entries

Entries are officially open for this year's Miss South Africa beauty contest.

The iconic Miss South Africa competition has officially opened entries for its 2026 season. Organisers describe this as a groundbreaking new era focused on the impact at scale, entrepreneurship, and social transformation.

Applications opened on 28 April and will close on 17 May. The call invites ambitious South African women aged 20 to 32 to participate in a platform that now extends far beyond traditional pageantry.

Under this redefined vision, Miss South Africa is positioning itself not merely as a beauty competition. Instead, it is a rigorous year-long leadership institution designed to develop women into influential public ambassadors. These ambassadors will be capable of driving real societal change.

Patron Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe emphasised that the platform’s evolution reflects a stronger national purpose.

“Miss South Africa has entered a new era, one focused on creating impact at scale,” she said. She highlighted the organisation’s mission to build women who can lead locally and globally through service, innovation, and influence.

At the centre of this transformation is Empower Youth Africa (EYA), the organisation’s flagship social and entrepreneurship programme.

Through EYA, contestants and finalists will actively contribute to pressing issues.

These include youth unemployment, entrepreneurship, access to education, health and wellness, financial literacy, civic engagement, and Pan-African collaboration.

This means hopefuls are no longer competing solely for a crown. Rather, they are stepping into a demanding programme that tests leadership, integrity, communication skills, emotional resilience, and public accountability.

The organisation is specifically seeking purpose-driven women who are prepared for mentorship, social impact work, and the pressures of national representation.



Entries open: 28 April 2026

Entries close: 17 May 2026

website :www.misssa.co.za