Errol Musk is ‘not proud’ of his billionaire son

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk’s family has been private over the years, however over recent months, this has vastly changed due to his rising popularity on social media and extensive media coverage.
Musk, a South African born businessman has been open about his frosty relationship with his 76-year-old father, Errol Musk.
Errol Musk has been making headlines lately due to his comments on being “headhunted” for his sperm, particularly rising eyebrows when he reportedly fathered a daughter, with his stepdaughter.
Speaking on the Australian podcast, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, when asked if he was proud of Elon, Errol was nonchalant in his reply and said he was not.
“We are a family that has been doing a lot of things for some time, it’s not like we suddenly started doing something,” he said.
The matriarch of the family explained that Elon is not impressed with his own success, as he felt he was five years behind schedule in his career.
Twitter users couldn’t believe what he had to say, as he added he was proud of his other son, Kimbal Musk, calling him his “pride and joy”.
Errol is a retired engineer and property developer who currently lives in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.
He told AFP during an interview that he was a strict father. “My word was the law. They learnt from me,” he said.
Errol has fathered at least seven children to three different women, including having had two kids with his 34-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.
