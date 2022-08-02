Errol Musk is ‘not proud’ of his billionaire son

Citizen Reporter

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk’s family has been private over the years, however over recent months, this has vastly changed due to his rising popularity on social media and extensive media coverage.

Musk, a South African born businessman has been open about his frosty relationship with his 76-year-old father, Errol Musk.

Errol Musk has been making headlines lately due to his comments on being “headhunted” for his sperm, particularly rising eyebrows when he reportedly fathered a daughter, with his stepdaughter.

Speaking on the Australian podcast, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, when asked if he was proud of Elon, Errol was nonchalant in his reply and said he was not.

“We are a family that has been doing a lot of things for some time, it’s not like we suddenly started doing something,” he said.

The matriarch of the family explained that Elon is not impressed with his own success, as he felt he was five years behind schedule in his career.

Twitter users couldn’t believe what he had to say, as he added he was proud of his other son, Kimbal Musk, calling him his “pride and joy”.

“So are you proud of your son Elon?”



Errol Musk: https://t.co/WHk1N1hrzE pic.twitter.com/Vf42NNjFRg— Above Average Peso (@PBSImpulse9) August 1, 2022

Errol Musk is a garbagey creep, too, but you will not make me feel bad for Elon Musk today, internet. pic.twitter.com/LuOLIQPlEP— Mena Subaru (@myfriendkatye) August 1, 2022

Errol Musk when he sees Elon at the next family gathering: pic.twitter.com/dlUfu0kg9G— Above Average Peso (@PBSImpulse9) August 1, 2022

Errol is a retired engineer and property developer who currently lives in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.

He told AFP during an interview that he was a strict father. “My word was the law. They learnt from me,” he said.

Errol has fathered at least seven children to three different women, including having had two kids with his 34-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele