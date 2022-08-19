Fans concerned after reports that The Bachelor’s Lee Thompson is homeless

Sandisiwe Mbhele

At one point in Lee Thompson’s life, 24 women were vying for his love on the popular international love reality show The Bachelor.

Thompson was the chosen bachelor for Mnet’s local version, in the first season in 2019. However, this didn’t end in a fairytale for the fitness instructor and former rugby player, as he broke up with his chosen woman, Gina Myers just a few months later.

Fast forward two years later, a report by YOU magazine raised concerns amongst fans of the TV franchise, after they reported that Thompson was living in a homeless shelter.

The publication reported that Thomspon has been homeless since March and spoke to a Cape Town guest house owner who says he lived there for a few months. The anonymous guest house owner described Thompson as a tenant from “hell” who often left his room unkempt and messy.

Thompson allegedly paid R300 a month for the room, and the owner says it was difficult evicting him. “The whole room was strewn with clothes, rubbish, empty drink bottles and glasses. The kitchen floor was littered and even the furniture was broken. Not to mention the used open condoms lying on the bedroom floor,” the owner told YOU.

The owner also claims he had gained access to the house after he was evicted, by the time they realised this and called the police, he had left.

The publication published photographs of Thompson illegally gaining access to the guest house, how messy he left his room and pictures of him spotted living on the streets.

The report also spoke to homeless people in Cape Town CBD who have spotted him and said he no longer sleeps outside but in homeless shelters.

Myers was also contacted and said she hasn’t been in contact with him for a while. While his mother said their family is looking into his whereabouts and was told by her son he was currently working on a fitness campaign and living with friends.

Worried fans rushed to Thompson’s Instagram account to ask if he was okay and if he was homeless.

The last post he shared was two days ago, an Instagram reel at a sports shop showcasing their merchandise.

People comment on Lee Thompson’s last social media report after homeless reports. Picture: Screengrab/Instagram

The Citizen has reached out to Lee Thompson for comment and is awaiting a response.

Earlier this year, Thomspon was on the eighth season of the fitness lifestyle show 5 Colour Fitness on Supersport. Thompson gave fitness tips to viewers as the programme offers easy and accessible exercise routines for beginners and more intense workouts for those who are advanced.

