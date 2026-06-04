R100k in luxury items stolen from Sarah Langa’s luggage, airline compensation capped at R35k

Sarah Langa says an estimated R100 000 worth of luxury shoes, sunglasses and other items were stolen from her suitcase.

South African influencer and content creator Sarah Langa has gone public about a frustrating travel ordeal after discovering that a significant portion of her luggage had been tampered with and that valuable items had been stolen upon arrival in Paris.

In a video shared on social media, Langa showed her damaged Rimowa suitcase with a jammed lock and an open zipper, revealing that thieves had made off with most of her shoes (including several unworn pairs), sunglasses, and other personal belongings. She estimates the total value of the stolen items at over R100 000.

“Imagine landing and getting to your hotel to find that your luggage has been broken into at the airport and all of your shoes and all your sunglasses have been stolen. Thank you, Air France, for ruining my vacation before it even started,” she said in the clip.

Despite the use of locks as a precaution, Langa said the perpetrators forced their way into the suitcase.

Air France’s compensation limit

According to international regulations referenced by Air France, airlines may be held liable for lost, damaged or stolen checked baggage up to 1 519 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which equates to roughly €1 880 or approximately R35 500.

This cap applies even if the passenger can prove a higher value, meaning Langa would likely recover only a fraction of her claimed losses should her claim be approved.

@lowkeysarahlanga No one ever speaks of the horrors of travelling….This is not okay @Air France over €6/7k (excluding my actual suitcase which is destroyed) of items stolen from my luggage at the airport? Also @RIMOWA wtf? Make it make sense. I was basically walking around barefoot for my entire retreat vacation. ♬ original sound – lowkeysarahlanga

Passengers are advised to submit claims within strict timeframes, typically seven days for damaged or pilfered baggage, which Langa said she had done.

A verified Air France account responded to Langa’s post on Wednesday, 3 June:

“Hello, we are sorry about your damaged luggage. You can fill out a claim form within 7 days of your luggage recovery. Tap on the link redirecting to our claim form in our bio. Thank you.”

Following widespread media coverage of the story, Langa posted a photo dump to her Instagram showing her enjoying the City of Light. The images feature her out and about in new shoes, which fans assume were purchased to replace the stolen pairs.

In reply to supportive comments, she wrote:

“I cried about it, I’m fine. Just sharing this so y’all can be careful. Book another airline, cos this violation? It’s not worth it.”

Her original video sparked a wave of similar stories from other travellers who reported thefts and tampering on flights from or via Johannesburg, Barcelona, Cairo and other airports, highlighting a broader concern about luggage security at busy hubs.