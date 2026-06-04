Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku and Bonko Khoza nominated for Africa Choice Awards 2026

The main ceremony is scheduled to take place in September this year.

South African actors Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku and Bonko Khoza are among the nominees for the seventh edition of the Africa Choice Awards.

The nominations were recently announced at a media briefing held at Bryanston Rockets in Johannesburg. This year’s awards mark the first time the pan-African event will be hosted in South Africa.

Nokwe-Mseleku received a nomination in the Most Promising Female Star category, while Khoza is nominated for Male Movie Star of the Year, alongside Vuyo Dabula, Sphamandla Dhludhlu and Abdul Khoza.

Other South African nominees

Several South African personalities and brands were recognised across 30 categories. They include Bontle Modiselle and Lasizwe Dambuza for Social Star of the Year, Mo Flava and Zanele Potelwa for OAP of the Year, and Dawn Thandeka King and Kgomotso Christopher for Female Movie Star of the Year.

Other nominees include Linda Sokhulu, Lerato Mvelase, Thembi Seete and Gaisang Noge in the Female TV Star of the Year category, while Prince Grootboom, Clint Brink, Lunga Shabalala and Sandile Mahlangu are among the nominees for Male TV Star of the Year.

Reality TV personalities Sweet Guluva and Vuyiswa Nyauza were nominated in the Reality TV Star of the Year category.

According to organisers, nominees were selected through public submissions and an evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of media and industry professionals from six African countries.

“Africa Choice Awards is more than an awards ceremony, it is a continental movement designed to celebrate Africa’s voices, creators, innovators, and cultural influence on a global scale,” said Puni Modiboa, managing director of Mmina Tshipi Integrated Marketing Communication

“We are building a platform that not only recognises talent, but also contributes meaningfully to the growth of Africa’s creative economy, youth empowerment, tourism, and cultural diplomacy.”

The main Africa Choice Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 2026. Organisers said the exact date will be announced at a later stage.