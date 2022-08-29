Sama28 drama: Makhadzi says her performance was undermined

South Africa’s biggest music night, the 28th annual South Africa Music Awards (Samas) had some unexpected drama on Sunday evening, and it wasn’t just the surprising winner’s list.
Consistently outperforming her peers, Makhadzi, currently is considered the best performer in the country.
The MaGear singer’s performance at Samas 28 had a few technical problems, however, the artist pushed through. But Makhadzi was not happy with how the award show’s held the sound problems and the standard of the live production.
Posting her frustrations on Twitter, and later deleting her posts, Makhadzi said people don’t think she fully understands English, but she knows the meaning of rehearsals.
“But to me, a rehearsal was to make me feel like I don’t deserve to be in the industry. And I don’t deserve the love I get from my fans. I remain the queen and I am proud of myself and my work,” she tweeted.
She would further explained on Monday what really went wrong with the performance.
“The problem started when I decline their choreography, [cause] I always want to perform with my own dancers. But the most important thing is how can you let me rehearse 5 minutes where others [were] given unlimited time. Rehearsing with a cellphone in front of the band.”
Makhadzi did win a Sama for Best Collaboration for Ghamana featuring Prince Benza.
Fans reacts and supported Makhadzi:
Other big talking points included the surprising winners. Artist of The Year went to Haksul Muziq, with many commenting they had no clue who the artist was.
The hosts were Nandi Madiba, Lawrence Maleka, Mpho Popps and Robot Boii.
Sun El Musician and Nomfundo Moh won for Best Remix of The Year and Best Afro pop album respectively.
Samas’ 28 biggest winners:
Album of the Year
- Musique – Chymamusique
- African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician
- Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini
- It’s All You – Brian Temba
- When House Was House – Mobi Dixon
Best Duo or Group of the Year
- Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma
- Elephant In The Room – Watershed
- Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
- Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala
Best Female Artist of the Year
- ‘Platinumb Heart Open’ – Msaki
- ‘African Bird’ – Khanyisile Mthetwa
- ‘Nkulunkulu’ – Kamo Mphela
- ‘Trailblazer’ – Reign Afrika
- ‘Trouble In Paradise’ – Shekhinah
Best Male Artist of the Year
- ‘Musique’ – Chymamusique
- ‘African Electronic Dance Music’ – Sun-El Musician
- ‘Ghetto King’ – Zakes Bantwini
- ‘It’s All You’ – Brian Temba
- ‘When House Was House’ – Mobi Dixon
Newcomer of the Year
- Khanyisile Mthetwa – ‘African Bird’
- Thapelo Lekoane – ‘Tapestry’
- 25K – ‘Pheli Makaveli
- Ncebakazi Msomi – ‘The 34th Psalm’
- Botanist Mr Lamington – ‘The Shift’
Best Hip Hop Album
- B4NOW – Blxckie
- Father Of Zen – Kid X
- Pheli Makaveli – 25K
- Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape – A-Reece
- Logan – Emtee
Best Collaboration
‘Osama’ – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
- ‘Imali’ – Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini ft. Nana Atta
- ‘Wamuhle’ – Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef
- ‘Zwivhuya’ – Makhadzi ft. Joe Delinger
- ‘No Rainbow’ – Msaki feat. Da Capo
Best Amapiano Album
- Notumato – Young Stunna
- Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela
- Auti eSharp – Mas Musiq
- Kwa Kwa – Mellow and Sleazy
- President Ya Strata – Focalistic
TECNO Record of the Year (ROTY)
- Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys ft. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi
- Abalele – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
- Adiwele – Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small
- Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
- Banyana – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU ft. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small
- Black And White – Nasty C and Ari Lennox
- I’m With You – Matthew Mole
- Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
- Phakade Lami – Nomfundo ft. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
- Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura ft. Zuma, Mr Jazziq, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa
TECNO Music Video of the Year (MVOTY)
- Ghanama – Makhadzi ft. Prince Benza
- Indlovu – DJ Zinhle ft. Loyiso
- Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU ft. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
- Jola – De Mthuda ft. Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef
- LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwiish SA ft. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda
- Mmapula – Busta 929 ft. Mzu M
- Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela
- Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh ft. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
- Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond
- Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill ft. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura
SAMPRA Artist of the Year (AOTY)
- Haksul MUZIQ
- AfroToniQ
- A-Reece
- Brandon Dhludhlu
- Emtee
- Jennifer Zamudio
- Makhadzi
- Millie Ngwalangwala
- Musa Keys
- Rodger KB
TikTok Most Viral Song of the Year are:
- ‘uMlando’ – 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar
- ‘Trigger’ – DJ Karri
- ‘Abo Mvelo’ – Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J.
- ‘Sisonke’ – Thozi ft. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes
- ‘Nkao Tempela’ – Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy
- ‘Bakwa Lah’ – Major League DJz & Nvcho & Mathandos
- ‘Phakade Lami’ – Nomfundo Moh
- ‘Banyana’ – DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU
- ‘Adiwele’ – Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa
- ‘Big Flexa’ – Costa Titch
Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award
- Osama – Zakes Bantwini
- CAPASSO Most Streamed Song of the Year
- ‘Abalele’ – Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
International Achiever Award
Black Coffee
Lifetime Achiever Award
- Joe Nina
- Jimmy Dludlu
- McCoy Mrubata
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki
- Tapestry – Thapelo Lekoane
- Where The Light Gets In – Pat McCay
- Elephant In The Room – Watershed
- Brother – Jacob Swann