Sama28 drama: Makhadzi says her performance was undermined

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South Africa’s biggest music night, the 28th annual South Africa Music Awards (Samas) had some unexpected drama on Sunday evening, and it wasn’t just the surprising winner’s list.

Consistently outperforming her peers, Makhadzi, currently is considered the best performer in the country.

The MaGear singer’s performance at Samas 28 had a few technical problems, however, the artist pushed through. But Makhadzi was not happy with how the award show’s held the sound problems and the standard of the live production.

Posting her frustrations on Twitter, and later deleting her posts, Makhadzi said people don’t think she fully understands English, but she knows the meaning of rehearsals.

“But to me, a rehearsal was to make me feel like I don’t deserve to be in the industry. And I don’t deserve the love I get from my fans. I remain the queen and I am proud of myself and my work,” she tweeted.

Picture: Screengrab

She would further explained on Monday what really went wrong with the performance.

“The problem started when I decline their choreography, [cause] I always want to perform with my own dancers. But the most important thing is how can you let me rehearse 5 minutes where others [were] given unlimited time. Rehearsing with a cellphone in front of the band.”

Makhadzi did win a Sama for Best Collaboration for Ghamana featuring Prince Benza.

The problem started when I decline their choreography , cz I allways want to perform with my own dancers. But the most important thing is how can you let me rehearse 5minutes where’s other’s where given unlimited time . ???? rehearsing with a cellphone infront of the band and #— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 29, 2022

Fans reacts and supported Makhadzi:

SAMAs sound system failed Makhadzi????????????????????why did they choose the drums and all those unnecessary sounds?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/CeOZO2mLDz— Bad Bitch I'm the BAR???? (@Tamar_Tantsi) August 28, 2022

I'll never forgive the SAMAs for this sound and making Makhadzi perform for 20 seconds after we waited this long ????????#SAMA28— Nelumbo Nucifera???? (@Lotus_Omphi) August 28, 2022

#SAMA28 The SAMAs we know Makhadzi is a world class performer shame ,your low budget band was the one that was horrible yhooo pic.twitter.com/6YmCfb7d4d— Mahlako Sekhukhune (@Ms_Mahlako) August 28, 2022

Other big talking points included the surprising winners. Artist of The Year went to Haksul Muziq, with many commenting they had no clue who the artist was.

The hosts were Nandi Madiba, Lawrence Maleka, Mpho Popps and Robot Boii.

Sun El Musician and Nomfundo Moh won for Best Remix of The Year and Best Afro pop album respectively.

RELATED: #SAMA28: Nomfundo Moh, Sun El Musician among first batch of winners

Bro There were big names nominated, Emtee, A Reece, Makhadzi…whoo is this?— Bhekoh_Mbesa (@Bhekooh_Mbesa) August 28, 2022

Samas’ 28 biggest winners:

Album of the Year

Musique – Chymamusique

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

It’s All You – Brian Temba

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

Best Duo or Group of the Year

Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Elephant In The Room – Watershed

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala

Best Female Artist of the Year

‘Platinumb Heart Open’ – Msaki

‘African Bird’ – Khanyisile Mthetwa

‘Nkulunkulu’ – Kamo Mphela

‘Trailblazer’ – Reign Afrika

‘Trouble In Paradise’ – Shekhinah

Best Male Artist of the Year

‘Musique’ – Chymamusique

‘African Electronic Dance Music’ – Sun-El Musician

‘Ghetto King’ – Zakes Bantwini

‘It’s All You’ – Brian Temba

‘When House Was House’ – Mobi Dixon

Newcomer of the Year

Khanyisile Mthetwa – ‘African Bird’

Thapelo Lekoane – ‘Tapestry’

25K – ‘Pheli Makaveli

Ncebakazi Msomi – ‘The 34th Psalm’

Botanist Mr Lamington – ‘The Shift’

Best Hip Hop Album

B4NOW – Blxckie

Father Of Zen – Kid X

Pheli Makaveli – 25K

Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape – A-Reece

Logan – Emtee

Best Collaboration

‘Osama’ – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

‘Imali’ – Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini ft. Nana Atta

‘Wamuhle’ – Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef

‘Zwivhuya’ – Makhadzi ft. Joe Delinger

‘No Rainbow’ – Msaki feat. Da Capo

Best Amapiano Album

Notumato – Young Stunna

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Auti eSharp – Mas Musiq

Kwa Kwa – Mellow and Sleazy

President Ya Strata – Focalistic

TECNO Record of the Year (ROTY)

Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys ft. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi

Abalele – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku

Adiwele – Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small

Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku

Banyana – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU ft. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small

Black And White – Nasty C and Ari Lennox

I’m With You – Matthew Mole

Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Phakade Lami – Nomfundo ft. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura ft. Zuma, Mr Jazziq, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa

TECNO Music Video of the Year (MVOTY)

Ghanama – Makhadzi ft. Prince Benza

Indlovu – DJ Zinhle ft. Loyiso

Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU ft. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

Jola – De Mthuda ft. Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef

LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwiish SA ft. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda

Mmapula – Busta 929 ft. Mzu M

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh ft. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond

Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill ft. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura

SAMPRA Artist of the Year (AOTY)

Haksul MUZIQ

AfroToniQ

A-Reece

Brandon Dhludhlu

Emtee

Jennifer Zamudio

Makhadzi

Millie Ngwalangwala

Musa Keys

Rodger KB

TikTok Most Viral Song of the Year are:

‘uMlando’ – 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar

‘Trigger’ – DJ Karri

‘Abo Mvelo’ – Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J.

‘Sisonke’ – Thozi ft. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes

‘Nkao Tempela’ – Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy

‘Bakwa Lah’ – Major League DJz & Nvcho & Mathandos

‘Phakade Lami’ – Nomfundo Moh

‘Banyana’ – DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU

‘Adiwele’ – Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

‘Big Flexa’ – Costa Titch

Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award

Osama – Zakes Bantwini

CAPASSO Most Streamed Song of the Year

‘Abalele’ – Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku

International Achiever Award

Black Coffee

Lifetime Achiever Award

Joe Nina

Jimmy Dludlu

McCoy Mrubata

Best Adult Contemporary Album