Jesse Clegg loses his wife to cancer

Kaunda Selisho

Musician Jesse Clegg has confirmed the sad news of his wife’s passing via social media. Clegg took to Facebook to confirm with friends, family and fans that Dani (as she was affectionately known) had lost her battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani. She was diagnosed with cancer last year, and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end,” he wrote.

“Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace. She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched.”

Clegg called his late wife “the love of my life” and hailed her for being an incredible mother to their daughter, Mylah.

“Her beautiful spirit lives on in her. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side.”

It is unclear when exactly Dani Cooperman and Jesse Clegg got married but they have been together for over 10 years according to Briefly.

The couple shares a young daughter named Mylah Thandolwethu Clegg who was born last year, on 2 March.

In 2019, Jesse lost his famous father, Johnny Clegg to cancer.

When Mylah was born, Jesse paid tribute to his late father by referencing a song that his father had written for him when he was little.

The song is titled Cruel, Crazy, Beautiful World and it was released in 1990.

