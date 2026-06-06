WATCH: ‘I finally rang the bell’: Comedian Sabelo Gumede celebrates completing chemotherapy treatment

Gumede was diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma early last year.

Comedian and actor Sabelo Gumede has announced that he has completed his chemotherapy treatment.

He shared the news in a video posted on his social media platforms, reflecting on the past year of treatment and recovery.

“A year of struggle, scaries, adaptation, change, ultimately… a year of victories!” he wrote.

“I can’t believe we finally made it. Deep down I knew this had to be the outcome. We are back.”

Diagnoses and recovery journey

Gumede was diagnosed early last year with stage 3 choriocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that can originate in the testicles and may spread to other parts of the body.

He said the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, neck, stomach, lungs, spine and diaphragm.

“It took over three months of back-to-back tests and more than R100 000 before I finally got answers,” he shared.

Following his diagnosis, Gumede launched a crowdfunding campaign . He said the funds were intended to assist with treatment, living costs and recovery.

“Any donation will help me stay strong through treatment, cover living and recovery costs, and return to acting – sharing stories that inspire and connect,” he said in his campaign statement.

The crowdfunding target was $25,000 (about R4140,000).

At the time of his campaign, Gumede said medical aid was covering treatment costs but that he was concerned about ongoing expenses.

He has since been sharing his recovery journey on social media.