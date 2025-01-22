Chris Brown sues Ample, LLC and Warner Brothers R9.2 billion for defamation

The documentary was released in October last year.

Chris Brown has filed a $500 million (approximately R9,250,165,000) lawsuit against Ample, LLC, and Warner Brothers, the producers behind the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The documentary, released in October last year, explores the controversial personal life of the King of R&B.

A statement issued by Brown’s attorneys, Levi G. McCathern II and Evan Selik of McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, claims that the documentary was produced with reckless disregard for the truth.

The lawsuit, filed on 21 January 2025 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, accuses the defendants of releasing a documentary that falsely portrays Brown as guilty of “heinous acts”, including sexual assault.

Brown’s legal team stated that this has harmed his reputation by perpetuating false accusations that were already dismissed in court.

“Despite being notified of the false and misleading narrative accusing Mr Brown of heinous acts, including sexual assault and evidence tampering — allegations that had been discredited in court and dismissed as baseless — the defendants released the documentary on 27 October 2024 without regard for Mr Brown, prioritising profits over journalistic integrity.

“In doing so, they sensationalised debunked claims to drive viewership and revenue, recklessly damaging Mr Brown’s reputation and spreading false information to the public. To be clear, Mr Brown has never been found at fault for any type of sexual crime,” Brown’s legal team said.

They also stated that part of the $500 million would be donated to survivors of sexual abuse if Brown won the case.

Ample, LLC, and Warner Brothers are yet to respond to the matter. This article will be updated once they do.

Chris Brown’s history of violence

Brown has faced numerous accusations of violence since his abuse of his ex-girlfriend Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty.

These include in 2016 when he was arrested after a woman claimed he threatened her with a gun. No charges were filed.

In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran obtained a five-year restraining order, alleging he had threatened her and had previously been physically abusive.

Last year, South Africa’s non-profit organisation, Women For Change, launched a petition against Brown’s performance in the country due to his history of violence against women.

