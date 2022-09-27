Sandisiwe Mbhele

DStv Delicious Festival is making amends for patrons who didn’t have a pleasant experience at Kyalami Grand Prix in Midrand, Johannesburg over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Kyalami to attend the first day of the festival on Saturday to see Burna Boy.

From fake tickets causing delays, traffic jams, and long queues for food and drinks, adding the issue was the Howler payments.

Attendees had to purchase their beverages and food through Howler cards. People had to load money into the Howler system to pay for services as cards or cash weren’t accepted at the festival.

Event organisers across the country have used this payment system as a way to avoid crimes associated with cash and cards and to make events cashless.

However, some attendees had problems with the Howler such as the money loaded on the card couldn’t make a payment. Including that people didn’t like that they had to stand in long lines for top-ups.

Another big problem was that people had plenty of cash left on their Howler cards after the festival ended.

I have R300+ left in my howler #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 wristband, now that I’m trying to do the cashout I’m getting a “Tag could not be found” ????.— Serenity (@TheMqhele) September 24, 2022

DStv and Howler have now shared that people can get refunds.

How to get your Howler refund from DStv Delicious

It’s easy as visiting Howler’s website and clicking the cashout now button.

The next step is your wristband. If it was already linked to your Howler card click the CASHOUT button and fill in your details. Otherwise, link your wristband or card by clicking the LINK button.

Finally, fill in your UID (the 12-digit number on the back of your wristband) and enter your personal details.

The website states the refund should reflect between three to five working days.

Still have money leftover on your Howler card or wristband?



Cash out online with Howler from this Wednesday 4pm: https://t.co/KG7GCpUJBG pic.twitter.com/QXwCt6V7V8— #DStvDeliciousFestival (@DeliciousFestSA) September 27, 2022

Multichoice has apologised for the debacle that was day one of DStv Delicious, they said: “To all the patrons of Day 1 of the #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 whose experience was less than pleasant, we extend our sincerest apologies.

“We appreciate the opportunity to do better.”