AKA’s bodyguard claims ‘protocol was breached’ on the night of his murder

As police try to piece together the puzzle of who is responsible for the murder of Kiernan Jarryd ‘AKA’ Forbes, an explosive interview set to air on Wednesday evening, may have some answers from Anwar “Dogg” Khan.

Following her bombshell interview with former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter, veteran journalist Annika Larsen sat down with AKA’s bodyguard Anwar “Dogg” Khan.

Clips of the interview have already started circulating on social media, the full interview will air on eNCA show My Guest Tonight with Annike Larsen, on Wednesday evening, 22 March.

Protocol was breached

Khan who has appeared in AKA’s videos sat down with Larsen during their interview, which was shot in Durban where the rapper was killed.

The two also visited the restaurant, Wish, where AKA was gunned down at close range on Flordia Road, as his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane was also killed.

Khan says if he is looking after or protecting a client and they inform him of a location at a particular time, he wouldn’t recommend them going.

He explained why; “Because when I say restriction of movements, it means I am reducing attacks, threats and so forth. In other words, I am picking you up from the airport, I am taking you to the hotel, and from the hotel to the show. To the show, to the hotel. No additional movements from the side”.

Khan said in terms of what happened on the night of 10 February, “protocol was breached”.

“Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road, which he accepted and he went. Had I been there, that protocol would have not been breached, simply because that call would have come from the road manager.”

Hours before his murder AKA was promoting his appearance at Wish restaurant and posted videos of his location during his time there.

Police case

Earlier this month Police Minister Bheki Cele and KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police were busy analysing evidence.

Mkhwanazi said they are busy with investigations and said the suspects may be known by the police.

