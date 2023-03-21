Two dead, teen critically injured in Durban drive-by shooting

Citizen Reporter

A man and woman were killed, while a teenage girl is fighting for her life, after a drive-by shooting in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Peters Road in Springfield Park, Durban.

Bakkie sprayed with bullets

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics arrived on the scene and found a VW Amarok bakkie that had been sprayed with high-calibre bullets.

“Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

“A teenage female who was seated in the back of the vehicle was found in a critical condition.”

Teenager rushed to hospital

Van Reenen said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise the teenage girl.

“Due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest,” he said.

After successfully applying CPR, the paramedics rushed the girl to a nearby hospital.

Van Reenen added that the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Two shot in Berea

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Tuesday, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a scene in Berea, Durban, where two men had been shot.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds, said Van Reenen.

“The first was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst the other was found in a critical condition.

“Advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted however the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”

