Daily news update: Zuma vs Maughan, Tshwane still mayorless, and Speaker survives EFF’s motion

Daily news update: 23 March
Suing Karyn Maughan not an attack on press freedom, argues Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of a journalist has nothing to do with press freedom but everything to do with him asserting his constitution rights as a citizen, the Pietermaritzburg High Court heard on Wednesday.
Zuma has initiated private prosecution processes against State Advocate Billy Downer after accusing him of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.
However, both Downer, who is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal case, and Maughan, have mounted an application seeking to block the former president from privately prosecuting them.
City of Tshwane still mayorless due to Cope’s internal drama
For the second time in less than a week, the City of Tshwane has failed to elect a new executive mayor as the deadline to pass the adjustment budget edges closer.
Tshwane speaker Mncedi Nzwanana on Wednesday afternoon adjourned the City’s council sitting in order to seek a legal opinion on the status of Congress of the People (Cope) member, Justice Sefanyetso.
Mapisa-Nqakula survives EFF’s motion of no confidence
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will remain in her position after surviving her first motion of no confidence.
On Wednesday, 234 MPs voted against the motion tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), while 42 supported her removal and 73 abstained.
The EFF wanted Mapisa-Nqakula removed from her position after the party’s MPs were forcibly removed from the Cape Town City Hall chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February.
‘Ramaphosa is not corrupt’ – Motion to establish ad-hoc committee to probe Phala Phala rejected
Members of Parliament (MPs) have voted against the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) motion for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to investigate the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020.
On Wednesday evening, 204 MPs voted against the motion, while 135 voted in favour of the establishment of the ad-hoc committee.
‘EFF-led shutdown was the most threatening feat to SA’ – Mbalula
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula say this week’s national shutdown led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was an attempt which did not succeed.
“It is important for us to react to this because it was the most talked about and most threatening feat to our country.
“If the ANC goes this direction and opposition parties react, we don’t dictate to them on why they should not react,” said Mbalula.
Eskom making progress with steam generator replacement at Koeberg nuclear plant
Eskom says it has achieved a major milestone towards the completion of the steam generator replacements on Koeberg power station’s unit 1.
Unit 1 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, near Cape Town, was switched off on 10 December 2022, for a planned refuelling and routine maintenance.
According to Eskom, the first steam generator was removed from the containment building and placed in the storage building that was erected to house the steam generators.
AKA’s bodyguard claims ‘protocol was breached’ on the night of his murder
As police try to piece together the puzzle of who is responsible for the murder of Kiernan Jarryd ‘AKA’ Forbes, an explosive interview set to air on Wednesday evening, may have some answers from Anwar “Dogg” Khan.
Following her bombshell interview with former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter, veteran journalist Annika Larsen sat down with AKA’s bodyguard Anwar “Dogg” Khan.
Clips of the interview have already started circulating on social media, the full interview will air on eNCA show My Guest Tonight with Annike Larsen, on Wednesday evening, 22 March.
Mailula keeping feet on the ground as Bafana debut looms
Cassius Mailula is on a mission to help Bafana Bafana qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, as they prepare to take on Liberia in back-to-back Group K qualifiers in the next few days.
Hugo Broos’ side are targeting the six points that would guarantee them a place in the Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast, and Mailula is part of a potent-looking South African strike force.
“If I was to get a chance my only goal would be to take Bafana Bafana to the Afcon,” the 21 year-old Sundowns attacker told Safa media this week.
