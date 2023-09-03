AKA’s legacy celebrated at 947 Joburg Day

AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes perform her dad’s hit track, Company.

Late musician, AKA was honoured by his band, family and friends at the 947 Joburg Day in at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria on Saturday much to fanfare.

It might be a few months since AKA was murdered and so much has happened during that time that would make fans forget about the slain rapper, but his legacy has only gotten bigger with time.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was murdered in Durban in February this year.

The sentimental performance saw AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes perform her dad’s current hit track, Company.

Flanked by AKA’s long-time collaborator Yanga Chief, who wore the recently released Manchester United jersey (the rapper supported the Red Devils), while AKA’s girlfriend and rapper Nadia Nakai cheered Kairo on the other side.

The other performances part of the tribute included Da L.E.S, Khuli Chana, Thato Saul and Maggz.

The late rapper’s parents were also in attendance, making an appearance on stage.

“Four years ago, I did my first ever show with AKA & it just so happened to be Joburg Day.

“Never imagined that I’d be back on this stage for a tribute… Thank you to 947 for letting us do our thing for our boy,” wrote AKA’s former producer Zadok on his social media.

Enjoying the Joburg sun

The 947 Joburg day is a family-friendly event that presents itself as an opportunity for a picnic, while being entertained by some of the country’s biggest entertainers.

Shekhinah, who looked simple yet colourful, was the day’s opening performer.

She performed some of her biggest hits like Suited and Fixate. The ever-stylish duo Mafikizolo was also on the line-up including rapper K.O.

The slew of performers included Maphorisa, dance trio Goodluck.

While iconic 11-piece South African Afro-pop band Mango Groove had the crowd dancing to some of their classics.