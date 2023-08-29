‘Malume Way’: DJ Tira celebrates 47th birthday with new album

DJ Tira's birthday album, 'Malume Way' features popular artists like Murumba Pitch and many more.

This brand new album, Malume Way, is a special release on DJ Tira’s birthday, celebrating his life in a big way.

The album showcases DJ Tira’s successful journey in the music industry, where he has made a big impact on the South African gqom music scene. He also assists upcoming musical artists through his label, Afrotainment.

As fans listen to the album and enjoy its different sounds and great artists, they should take a moment to appreciate DJ Tira’s artistic journey as he has worked with famous musicians, including the likes of the late Riky Rick and AKA, among others.

He has collaborated with various producers from across the country, demonstrating his versatile ability to create gqom music.

Tracklist

Below are the titles of the 15 tracks featured on Malume Way:

Ukholo (Intro) – Prince Bulo feat. Aymos, Dladla Mshunqisi

Mina Nginje – D’banj feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Master KG

Korobela – Skillz feat. Murumba Pitch, Q Twins

Ngiyazisola – Nomfundo Moh feat. Prince Bulo

Cela Skhulume – Xowla feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu

Data – Mr Thela feat. Nobantu Vilakazi, Sykes, Blaq Kiidd

Buya – General C’mamane feat. Soulful G, Beast Rsa

Asijabule – DJ Tira feat. Mashudu

Bhuwa’s Party – Bhuwa G, Sizwe Mdlalose feat. Campmasters, Solan Lo, DJ Pepe, Kwah

Beautiful Life – DJ Sk feat. MLU, Danger

Tira’s Boot 2023 – Vanger Boyz feat. Thulani Way, NaakMusiQ

Umshove – Blaq Kiidd

Obhuti – General C’mamane feat. Miss Vee, Emza, Khanya Da Best

Iskhathi – GoldMax

Tocheka – Jah Prayzah feat. Nomfundo Moh, Mvzzle

ALSO READ: Major League DJz Bandile ‘drags RAF to high court over R3m claim’

DJ Tira started making music in 1996. Photo: Supplied

Early life and musical beginnings

Mthokozisi Khathi, also known as DJ Tira, was born on 24 August 1976. He’s a South African DJ, music maker and kwaito artist. He’s most famous for making gqom music popular.

DJ Tira became interested in being a DJ when he was in college and started playing music in 1996.

In 2000, Khathi won the Smirnoff SA DJ Knockout competition, and in 2001, he collaborated with DJ Khabzela on the album, titled The Real Makoya.

Tira signed a contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records in 2005. He also founded the music group Tzozo en Professor, followed by Durban’s Finest with DJ Sox.

Both groups were signed to Kalawa Jazmee Records, with Tira and Sox releasing Durban’s Finest Vol 1 and 2 under the label.

In 2007, he began his own music label, Afrotainment, signing house music sensation DJ Cndo as the first artist in his stable.

In the same year, he signed kwaito group Big Nuz when they made the move from Johannesburg to Durban.

In 2008, DJ Tira featured in the hit songs Ubala Lolo (by Big Nuz) and Mahamba Yedwa (by DJ Clock).

DJ Tira: Album releases and other ventures

DJ Tira boasts an illustrious career in the music industry. Photo: Supplied

In 2008, he put out his first album, Ezase Afro Vol: 1 under his own record label. It featured songs with Bricks, Daddy, Big Nuz, and Joocy from Afrosoul, selling more than 20,000 copies.

In March 2019, he released the song Amachankura with TNS and Thank You Mr DJ with Joocy in July 2019.

Ikhenani followed on 13 September 2019 and his fourth album, 21 Years of DJ Tira – featuring the hit songs Nguwe and Uyandazi – on 24 August 2020. Both albums later attracted awards.

In March 2021, he co-hosted the TV show 1’s and 2’s.

His 2021 album, Rockstar Forever (2021), reached the No 1 spot on iTunes.

He has also made a name for himself as the event organiser of Fact Durban Rocks which attracted 15,000 people in 2022.

The popular music artist ended last year on a high note with the launch of his own premium cider label, Makoya Bearings Cyder. The name of the cider is derived from DJ Tira’s nickname “Malume Bearings”.

NOW READ: Drum roll please… Meet the first Masked Singer SA winner