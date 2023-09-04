‘I just wish she still had her dad’ − DJ Zinhle on Kairo’s touching AKA tribute performance

AKA was honoured by his band, family and friends this past weekend.

DJ Zinhle recently reacted to her daughter’s performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event.

The event paid tribute to the late multi award-winning rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was popularly known as AKA.

His daughter, Kairo Forbes, performed his hit song Company for thousands of concertgoers at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria, Joburg, on Saturday, 2 September.

Taking to Instagram, Zinhle said she is proud of her baby girl and wishes that her father was still alive.

“After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my 8-year-old broke down crying, saying she just misses her daddy & wishes he was here.

“I am so proud of her, but I wish she didn’t need to be so brave. I just wish she still had her dad,” she wrote.

Zinhle said Kairo tries a lot to suppress her feelings, and this was one of the few times she has seen her cry like that.

She added: “This is happening while @thando_thabethe is announcing me for my performance. @nadianakai is so brave, she took over as I walked onto the stage crying & heartbroken.

“Halfway into my first song, @kairo.forbes was standing next to me − check the last slide. You can see that she literally wiped her tears and stood bravely next to me.”

WATCH: Kairo’s rehearsal and performance

Ahead of AKA’s tribute, Nadia Nakai posted a video on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek inside their rehearsals.

In the video, Nadia and Kairo were rehearsing one of AKA’s hit songs Jika, which features his friend and award-winning rapper Yanga Chief.

“I love her so much! 🥰 She did so amazing tonight!!! Her dad would’ve been so proud! Thank you to the @themegaband for tonight!!!! ❤️,” Nadia wrote after the performance.

Netizens also reacted to Kairo’s touching performance, with many saying she was brave to grace the stage like that.

AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes rehearsing with Nadia Nakai for their #Galaxy947JoburgDay performance with the AKA Mega Band – so wholesome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VPzDigJF4Y — JJ 🇿🇦 (@JesseFJacobs) August 31, 2023

DJ Zinhle And AKA's Daughter, Kairo Also Hit The Stage And Performed Her Late Dad's Hit, Company.. pic.twitter.com/6MATuPt161 — Mokgadi 🇿🇦 (@Mokgadi_PM) September 3, 2023

