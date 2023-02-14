AKA’s memorial service open to the public but not his provincial funeral

Kaunda Selisho

In light of who Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) was to music lovers across South Africa, his family has decided to open his memorial service to the public. It will take place on Friday, 17 February 2023.

AKA memorial service

The memorial service will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and Megacy,” read part of the statement.

Memorial details:

Date: Friday, 17 February 2023

Time: 3pm

Location: Sandton Convention Centre

The memorial will also be live-streamed on AKA’s YouTube page.

In addition to the public memorial, a private provincial funeral for AKA will be held on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

To control crowds, limited tickets for the memorial service will be available on WebTickets.

The Forbes family also thanked the Mohosana family for their unwavering support during this time.

“…Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol.”

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, will, in his capacity as family spokesperson, host a media briefing on Tuesday.

Gunned down

AKA was gunned down outside Wish Restaurant on Friday on Durban’s Florida Road.

CCTV footage shows an unknown gunman running up to AKA as he was saying his goodbyes after a dinner with friends. AKA was shot at point-blank range.

AKA’s long-time friend and former manager Tibz was also shot. After the shooting, he retreated inside the restaurant where he later died. The memorial service for Tibz will take place in Johannesburg on Thursday, 16 February 2023.

Tibz’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

