Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane’s memorial will be live streamed

Kaunda Selisho

South African game-changer, entertainment entrepreneur and seasoned chef Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane will be honoured in a memorial that will take place this week.

A family rep shared the details of Tibz’ memorial with The Citizen and the special send-off ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, 16 February 2023, at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.

“Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special tribute which will be live-streamed,” read part of the statement.

The link for the live stream will be shared at a later stage.

Although his memorial will be live-streamed and close friends will be in attendance, Tebello ’Tibz’ Motsoane’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

“The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” concluded the statement.

Who was Tibz?

Tibz – as he was popularly known – was gunned down last week after dinner with his long-time friend, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

He is credited with managing AKA at the most pivotal point in the rapper’s career.

READ: AKA and Tibz’ killers are still at large

He later pursued his passion for the food and beverage industry becoming a celebrated chef and author in addition to starting his own alcohol brand.

Before all this, the entrepreneur started a business called Showlove which hosted celebrated Hip Hop events in and around Johannesburg.

He later went on to consult while pursuing his dream of becoming a chef.

‘Justice For Tibz’

AKA and the circumstances surrounding his death have been trending all week with many calling for justice for AKA after seeing how brutally he was gunned down after CCTV footage of the murder was leaked on social media.

Social media users have also called for justice for Tibz who died as a casualty of the apparent hit on AKA.

Since the pair died, friends, family and fans have been taking to social media to share pictures from their time together as well as the memories that they will hold on to after losing AKA and Tibz.

READ NEXT: Who was the late Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane?