WATCH: How Nadia Nakai and AKA fell in love

Rapper Nadia Nakai and her late boyfriend, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, were never shy to express their love and an old video has surfaced of their deep connection.

AKA and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down outside the popular Wish Restaurant on Durban’s Florida road last Friday, news that shocked the entertainment industry and the country to its core.

AKA and Nadia had been together for over a year.

Since the tragic deaths, fans have shared Nadia and Aka’s strong bond, with a video of how they met and fell in love resurfacing on social media on Valentine’s Day.

How AKA and Nadia fell in love

The two are seen cooking together for an episode of The Insider SA where Aka and Nadia are cooking mac and cheese.

The clip is centred around their love for cooking.

They share their memories of when they started cooking, as AKA says he started cooking because the kitchen is where he could be “artistic and be creative”, including his love for cooking shows.

Nadia shared that her mom’s background, who is Zimbabwean, influenced her cooking and making traditional meals.

AKA and Nadia Nakai Define their love , Cooking together , How they met and Pregnancy 😭😢💔 PART 1

AKA and Nadia are seen smiling and laughing throughout the video and their shared love for Asian food. Nadia says their first date was a romantic candlelight dinner at AKA’s house, as he cooked a bok choy dish for her.

“You are very romantic baby,” Nadia says.

How they met

Nadia details that they met over 10 years ago when she worked for Icon in 2013 and she interviewed AKA.

The pair didn’t remember who asked who out first, AKA said: “It kind of organically happened”.

When asked what his favourite thing about Nadia is, he answered: “Just how caring she is, how loving she is, how family oriented she is, how God oriented she is and how she just wants to make me a better person”.

AKA and Nadia Nakai Define their love , Cooking together , How they met and Pregnancy 😭😢💔 PART 2

Nadia said she loves how much of a leader AKA is, “he is so strong in his beliefs and the way you think is the right way to do things. I had to learn a lot of that from you”.

The couple talked about why they got matching tattoos a few months ago. AKA explained the decision to have matching tattoos is because it means “for life”.

The interview concluded that the Lemons to Lemonade rapper says he is the most romantic of the two.

Nadia hasn’t yet commented on the tragic loss of her partner.

