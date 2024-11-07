‘It feels great to be back’: Thabsie on her return to music after 4-year hiatus

Thabsie is also working on a new album...

Renowned musician Thabsie has returned with a new single titled Same Place after a four-year break.

The song is produced by Axdy Beats and Melar Beats and co-written by June and Quan.

Speaking to The Citizen, the singer opened up about how the Covid-19 pandemic allowed her to explore new creative directions, ultimately fuelling a fresh start in her music career.

“I initially took a break because of Covid, but I realised it was a great opportunity to expand my creative horizons and focus on content creation,” she said.

During her time away, the African Queen hitmaker stayed active in the studio, honing her skills and deepening her passion for music.

“The break really made me hungry to grow as a musician. It feels great to be back! The stage feels like home.”

Same Place, inspired by Thabsie’s personal struggles, was officially released a few days ago on 5 November.

She explained that the song emphasises the power of resilience and overcoming challenges.

“I had so much self-doubt that kept me out of the music space for years. But this song is about resilience and overcoming, and that really resonates with me.”

Thabsie’s new album in the works

Thabsie revealed that there is more in store for her fans, as she is working on a new album.

She shared that the album will offer a blend of Afrobeats and R&B, while also showcasing her musical evolution.

“An album is definitely in the works! This next project is an Afrobeats and R&B project,” she added.

In the meantime, Thabsie hopes music lovers will enjoy her new single and feel inspired.

“I hope the song inspires people to never give up and to persevere through hard times,” she said.

