PICS: Lebo M ‘flies’ Anele out to New York for Lion King anniversary

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda is living her best life in New York City after award-winning producer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake wanted her front and centre during his big milestone.

Lebo M’s name is renowned and associated with the success of The Lion King as he was the producer, and music composer of the theatre version of the Disney classic.

Since its Broadway release 25 years ago, 947 breakfast show host Mdoda was hired to MC the anniversary in the Big Apple.

Lion King’s 25th Anniversary

The beloved media personality documented her experience and admired an achievement done by The Lion King team.

“I won’t lie. I never thought I would be MCing something on Broadway’s biggest stage. Lion King is the highest-grossing musical of all time and today we celebrate 25 years of it on Broadway. 110 million souls that have come to see it and @thereallebo_m who voiced easily the most recognisable piece of music in cinematic history.

ALSO READ: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes African box office history

“Lebo M has done the things. This was the first stage to showcase The Lion King in theatre, followed by London, Joburg, Singapore and Australia but today we toast to Disney, The Lion King and Lebo M and the team. 25 years uninterrupted is nothing to ignore. Today is going to be one for the book[s],” she said.

Mdoda joked she took Lebo M for breakfast to mark the occasion but he paid for it.

“Took this young man to a breakfast that he paid for to set the tone for this very big day.”

The TV host also met other members of The Lion King team who have made the Broadway version a classic.

Mdoda met the woman who wrote The Lion King – the book and the Broadway version, Irene Mecchi. Including Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers, the movie co-directors of The Lion King, released in 1994.

Lebo M concluded: “When work constantly feels like new work yet one has been blessed to live to see, feel and be humbled by the impact one’s work has had and now 25 years later history records us in various categories of 1sts… with beautiful family my wife first Mrs M @pretty_samuels family friends well over 30 years now…”