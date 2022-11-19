‘First time in history of my career that I’m the only black person in the room’ – Somizi

Xanet Scheepers

Mzansi’s most flamboyant Idols SA judge is making big strides in getting his career back on track after his and estranged husband, Mohale Motaung’s dirty laundry derailed his professional life in 2021.

The multitalented media personality, who was axed by Metro FM after shocking physical abuse allegations were levelled against him by Mohale, Somizi found himself back on the airwaves on Thursday.

Somizi steps into Anele Mdoda’s boots

Gauteng’s favourite radio host, Anele Mdoda, pushed on her long-time friend, Somizi’s number to fill in for her to keep Frankie and rest of the club on 947 company while she jetted off to New York to MC the 25-year anniversary of The Lion King.

Award-winning producer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake invited Mdoda to be the ‘voice’ of this big milestone. Taking to his Instagram account earlier this week, the producer and composer thanked Anele for showing up to the event.

“Tonight was absolute bliss and @zintathu @pretty_samuels @crystalkungminkoff @robminkoff @thelionking you know you killed it RIGHT. I’m so proud of you and I am humbled you responded to my request you show up Queen,” he captioned his post.

Right time, wrong place

There is never a dull moment when Somizi steps into a room, so listeners who tuned into 947 on Thursday morning where in for a treat when Frankie and Cindy Poluta arrived at the Sandton studios for their shift, but with no Somizi in sight.

Frankie decided to give Somizi a call to find out if he knows the show starts at 6am, to which Somizi hilariously replied with a ‘uhmmmmm’ saying that he mistakenly went to the Monte Casino studios.

When Somizi finally arrives at the Sandton studios, Frankie jokingly tells him that he walks very leisurely for someone who is late for work, to which the Idols SA judge hilariously replies: “thank God no one can fire me.”

After the team’s laughter dies down from this statement, Somizi goes on to say that his current situation is now the true epitome of a rainbow nation where the white people arrive before the black person. He then adds that in the history of his career it’s the first time that he is the only black in the room, in the studio.

Watch the video below:

What an entrance! @somizi (standing in for @Anele) mistakenly thought the show was at the Montecasino studios but he needed to be at the Sandton studios to do the show with @FrankieFire & @CindyPoluta. #AneleAndTheClubOn947 pic.twitter.com/nmnlTb7e60— Anele and The Club on 947 (@AneleAndTheClub) November 16, 2022

Tweeps want Somizi to join the 947 breakfast Club

Although Anele’s presence was missed, Tweeps were satisfied with her temporary replacement, calling for Somizi to officially become part of the 947 team.

“Oh he’s just a Ray of Sunshine, vibrant and full of energy. There’s never a dull moment. He must officially Join the 947 Family,” one Twitter user responded.

Oh he's just a Ray of Sunshine, vibrant and full of energy. There's never a dull moment. He must officially Join the 947 Family ????❤️????— Tubby Villa (@Tubby_Mos) November 17, 2022

“Somizi is a whole vibe. I loved your advice about the lady who got cheated on and was given apple watch, vacation in lol I don’t remember the third gift,” another one said.

Somizi is a whole vibe. I loved your advice about the lady who got cheated on and was given apple watch, vacation in lol I don't remember the third gift. ????????— Full moon (@Likonithemba) November 17, 2022

