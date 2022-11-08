PICS: Best fashion moments at the ‘Black Panther’ movie premiere

Lethabo Malatsi

With the anticipated release of the Black Panther sequel, international stars fashionably strutted the “black” carpet to promote the Marvel movie over the weekend.

Prior to landing in Lagos, Nigeria, the cast had been making the rounds, including a world premiere in Los Angeles, USA and a European debut at Cineworld Leicester Square in London last week.

Black carpet rollout

Attendees from all walks of life put their best fashion foot forward to channel their African flair to fit the occasion in Nigeria.

According to Deadline, this is the first time a Marvel movie has held a premiere in Nigeria — with a large group of talent, filmmakers and press on hand for the black carpet rollout

In attendance at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere were director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Winston Duke and Michaela Coel. Producer Nate Moore was also on hand along with soundtrack artists and producers.

Pictures

Black Panther crew. Picture: AFP/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o. Picture: AFP/Pius Utomi Ekpei

‘Black Panther’ premiere fashion statements

South Africa’s Anele Mdoda stunned in a red dress designed by Asanda Madyibi at the Wakanda Forever event, while rubbing shoulders with her co-host IK Osakioduwa and the like.

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o wore a custom-made Vivienne Westwood dress and topped it off with a signature Bella clutch custom-colourmatched by Micaela in Italian duchess satin.

In commemoration of the film and its culture, Nigerian sensations brought the heat with most of the stars styled by the styling company of Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, designer and Real Housewives of Nigeria star.

The socialites channeled their Afrocentric roots including Big Brother Nigeria contestants Allysyn Audu, Hermes Iyele and more.

