‘She was not in pain’ – Afrikaans rapper Angie Oeh dies aged 24

The star had been battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Twenty-four-year-old Afrikaans rapper, Angelique “Angie Oeh” Greeff has died.

The star had been battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Her death was confirmed by fellow musician and collaborator Pierre-Henri “Peach” van Pletzen.

“Our dearest Angie is gone. She died yesterday, 19 Aug, at 17:24 in Pretoria at the age of 24. Her partner, mother and I were with her until the end and she was not in pain.”

ALSO READ: ‘Ek is v*kk*en 24’: Afrikaans rapper Angie Oeh diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Peach described Angie as “an incredible person who in a very short time made a big impact on many people’s lives”.

“Under that seemingly tough exterior was one of the softest and most beautiful people I’ve ever met. Life is so fragile and unpredictable”.

‘I don’t have the emotional strength to fight this’

Angie was first diagnosed with sarcoma, a type of cancerous tumour that grows in connective tissue, late in December 2021. The baseball-sized tumour was removed early last year. Less than two years later, she was hit with another cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the rapper shared how weak and scared she felt.

“Every time I have just a little time to think I cry like a p**sy. How the f**k does something like this happen so fast without you even knowing or feeling it?

“Now I am so sick, I have to ask someone to give me bottle of water standing right next to me. I am f*ck*ng 24.

“Tomorrow, I have to get a life-changing operation and after that six months of chemo. I don’t have the emotional strength or the money to do this”.

Over 200k raised for her cancer treatment

A Back a Buddy campaign was started last week to raise funds for her cancer treatment. It received R278 478.24 in donations.

Her last song

Peach said Angie was in studio just last week, recording a new song with a powerful message.

“In the last song she recorded she sang the lyric “die lewe is net a spoer”.

“18 months ago she played her first show ever and since then she saw the sea for the first time, flew for the first time, recorded in a studio for the first time, made lots of music, made music videos, played lots of shows for thousands of people, interviewed and fought cancer twice.

“She shook the cage properly and she moved quickly. She was ahead of her time and a one-in-a-million talent and people will be talking about Angie for a long time.

” Life is brutal but it’s also beautiful. Like you Angie. You were a flicker, a beam for the misfits and we saw you. You made sure of that. You took the world by storm and you made your mark.”

‘You were too beautiful for this world’

Peach said he was heartbroken but grateful to have been with Angie in her last moments.

“I am grateful for the time we were able to share and for all the music we were able to make, and that I could be with you in your last moment here. See you again somewhere in the cosmos one day. I will listen out for the most beautiful voice, mumble rap and a lot of P-bombs.

“You were too beautiful for this world. Rest easy.”

Tributes have poured in for the star online.

Dankie vir jou Spirit @angie_oeh

Ek het ongelukkig nie die honour gehad om jou te ontmoet nie… defs innie next!

Rus in Paleise 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Cts3lZot8G — JITSONOVA®️ (@jitsvinger1) August 20, 2023

RIP @angie_oeh

Condolences to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wTjnYckjyu — lamesh masilo (@08lamesh07) August 20, 2023

Bathong! I just heard about her diagnosis ☹️

Condolences to her loved ones and fans 😔😔 — Radical Self Lerato (@black_mokhere) August 20, 2023

Additional reporting by Xanet Scheepers