PICS: ‘Blood and Water’ actor Arno Greeff ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

Lethabo Malatsi

Blood & Water actor Arno Greeff and his girlfriend of two years have tied the knot earlier this month in a black tie themed wedding.

Arno Greeff (27) and Iluska Nagy (24) walked down the aisle five months after their engagement in May, at the Mooikrans Venue and Garden.

Intimate gathering

Picture: Bahama Burgundy Photography

The couple celebrated their nuptials on 13 October, at the Greenhouse Cafe at Rosemary Hill in the east of Pretoria, celebrating their new journey in an intimate gathering with approximately 90 guests.

Newlywed’s entourage

The newlywed’s entourage. Picture: Bahama Burgundy Photography

Attendees were elegantly dressed in black (which is the bride’s favourite colour) and white as per instruction by the couple to fit the occasion.

Including the newlywed’s entourage dressed in elegant black dresses and suits.

“Yeah, I know it’s kind of weird that someone likes black, but you’re not going to find me wearing bright outfits. We wanted it to be half a joyful funeral,” Iluska Greeff told Huisgenoot.

However, prior to their extravagant wedding, the couple got married on 11 October, in an intimate ceremony together with their families in a church in Pretoria East.

Speaking to the publication, Arno said, “It still doesn’t feel like we’re married. It will probably feel that way after we have the official wedding”.

Black and white theme decor

Picture: Bahama Burgundy Photography

Picture: Bahama Burgundy Photography

The two cited they “weren’t really sure if we wanted a big wedding” but initially Iluska got curious about venues and googled; and immediately fell in love with Greenhouse Cafe and the reception area which looks like a greenhouse.

The greenhouse, in the pictures, is decorated with fairy lights, and the black and white theme is carried throughout with candles and coral pink flowers on the tables.

Arno and Iluska’s nuptials

Picture: Bahama Burgundy Photography

The couple, following their nuptials, look forward to settle down in the Cape, citing that they are “looking forward to our new life together”.

“I’m looking forward to building my life with the woman of my dreams in the beautiful Cape,” said the actor.

