Actress Natasha Thahane sparks wedding bells rumours

Lethabo Malatsi

South African actress Nokuthula Thahane, also known as Natasha Thahane, sparked wedding bells speculation amongst netizens following a traditional attire post on Instagram.

This after Natasha Thahane shared a picture of her in an orange dress with a pattern top piece, and subsequently shared a video on her Instagram story of her aunts ululating.

Though the actress only captioned the post “Saturday”, it did not stop netizens from speculating that the Blood and Water actress might have tied the knot over the weekend. Some commented under the post with congratulatory messages.

This led to fans insinuating Natasha might have “tied the knot” with ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Thembinkosi Lorch, who currently plays for Orlando Pirates, even though the two are reported to have broken up.

Netizens reactions

“Congratulations”, one Instagram user wrote under the post.

“Baleka Mbethe paid for the ring or what? Government sponsored wedding or,” one user joked referring to the infamous R1 million in funding granted to the actress, by South African politician Baleka Mbete, for her fees in the United States.

“Congratulations Natasha and Thembinkosi. Sisters wa ma memories knew they were getting married and tried to cause drama lol,” one said referring to Lorch’s ex-girlfriend.

Reunited with ex-lover

Meanwhile, reports cited Lorch broke up with Thahane only to get back with his ex-girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

According to Zalebs, this after a tweep confirmed the rumours and the break-up revelations confirm what MacG and his team on the Podcast and Chill were discussing earlier on in the month.

Controversial blogger, Silk Talk also weighed on the issue and further said:” This is one of the worst mistakes you’ve ever made in your life; you don’t bag on a guy like Lorch. He is a complete liability, a fraud and an overhyped media darling. He will disappoint you every time”.

