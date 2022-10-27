WATCH: Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday by throwing herself a ‘wedding’

Xanet Scheepers

When the celebs of tinsel town, California, celebrate a big milestone birthday, dinner with friends simply just won’t do.

Actress Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this year, and spared no expense to commemorate the special occasion.

Speaking to Town and Country Magazine the Alias alum said her 50th birthday party was celebrated in a rather untraditional way, adding that she threw an uncharacteristically big party on her special day.

“I basically had a wedding for myself. I was so shocked I was doing it,” she said during an interview with the magazine last month.

As weddings usually go, the guest list can be quite lengthy, and it was no different when Garner celebrated her 50th year, surrounded by her sisters, parents and friends.

ALSO SEE: Serving legs: Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri slays in bright pink shorts

While she was the star of the show, the actress briefly took the focus off herself during her birthday bash.

Partygoers were asked to take part in a charity campaign called “Blessings in a Backpack” by filling 5 000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four.

“I put everyone to work,” she said.

The Once Upon a Farm co-founder discussed her long history of giving back, and addressed being labelled as one of Hollywood’s friendliest stars.

“I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely. I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done.

“It’s not that I feel I am underestimated in that way – I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me’. When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person.”

NOW READ: PICS: Halloween costume ideas for 2022