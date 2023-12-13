Artist who made Kendrick Lamar artwork says he won’t sell it, despite not meeting the US rapper

Sandile is building a reputation as an artist who makes artwork depicting celebrities. He’s done art illustrations of Siya Kolisi and Pearl Thusi.

After a month-long campaign to meet and handover a drawing of Kendrick Lamar to the rapper, artist Sandile Kgaphola said he won’t sell the artwork, despite being unable to give it to Kendrick.

“I wouldn’t sell this artwork, I’d probably make them a new one, and I wouldn’t sell this one because of recent events holds more sentimental value,” Kgaphola told The Citizen.

The 21-year-old artist from Polokwane is the same one who created the Siya Kolisi glass artwork that the Bok Captain gladly accepted upon his and the Springboks’ return to the country after successfully defending their Rugby World Cup title. Kolisi caught wind of Kgaphola’s gesture after the artwork went viral on social media.

Operation Kendrick Lamar

The US rapper was the headline act of the Hey Neighbour Fest, performing on the second day on Saturday. Kgaphola’s Operation Kendrick Lamar caught the attention of the organisers, who provided him and friends tickets to the festival, so that they could have a chance to meet the Grammy award-winning artist.

“Hey Neighbour did not give us backstage passes, they only gave us general access for the whole three days, which was generous of them. They allowed us to come into the event with the artwork which is another thing, so they gave us the opportunity for us to take our chance at least,” said Kgaphola.

“I held up the artwork to get the attention of Kendrick Lamar, not throughout the whole time he was performing, just the time where the lights would flash on us, so we could be more visible. That’s where we would hold it up or if he came closer to where we were standing, which is directly in front of stage,” Kgaphola said.

Kgaphola gave Kendrick’s performance a good review but wished the US rapper gave more in his performance.

“I do wish he sweat more, I wish he did more movements to the crowd and engaged with the crowd more seeing as we don’t see him all the time in South Africa. When his performance was done he just left, if only he could stay and speak to the crowd a little bit.”

A Community

Kgaphola was helped by some of his friends in his pursuit to handover the artwork, the campaign seemingly became bigger than him.

“I’m fortunate to be in a community or space where other people that create content, are people I’m friends with. I asked if they could help me achieve the mission that I’m doing, a lot of them were keen and they also got their friends to help, it was just a whole community of people.”

Part of the community was media personalities Pearl Thusi and Robot Boii.

“During the time of creating these videos, was around the [same] time I was working with Robot Boii and Pearl Thusi. So while I was in their presence I would ask them to feature [in the video] and they had no problem with it.”

Last month he did the similar glass artwork for Thusi, who shared her appreciation on social media.

“She loved the artwork. She said it was powerful, especially having felt the texture and everything, she loved the artwork.”

