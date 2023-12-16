‘I’m really outside,’ says Khalid as he enjoys South African sunshine

Kendrick Lamar and Khalid visited some of the country’s tourism attractions. But Kendrick was more discreet about it than Khalid.

It seems US singer Khalid is still in the country after his performance at Hey Neighbour last week, as he’s been sharing photos of himself around the country, being spotted by some fans.

The Hey Neighbour festival took place last weekend, running from Friday until Sunday. Khalid was the headliner on the festival’s first day. Khalid was one of the first international acts to land and he wasn’t elusive, videos of him at the airport shortly after landing began circulating prior the festival commenced.

After his performance on Friday Khalid visited the Cradle of humankind and seemingly went to the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, gladly taking photos with fans.

The award winning singer recently posted photos of himself in Cape Town, in the city and also on the farm.

During his performance at Hey Neighbour, Khalid made a fan’s birthday special by signing their sashes on stage.

Retha Richards who turned 32 years-old on the day managed to get close to the stage and to get Khalid’s attention, despite not having a plan or a pen for the singer to sign with.

“I don’t have a pen; I don’t have anything. I ended up in front, just behind some girls, and I kind of recruited them to assist me; they did; they were so neighbourly,” Richards told The Citizen.

“He danced with it on the stage; he signed it and said, ‘Happy Birthday’. There was no plan, kind of made up as I moved forward. I would also say the neighbours made it work; the neighbours made it happen; if it wasn’t for my neighbours, it wasn’t going to happen.”

Kendrick in Africa

Kendrick Lamar shared some of the places he visited during his visit, on his alter-ego Instagram account, Jojoruski.

In one post, Kendrick shared snippets of his time in Rwanda where he performed before Hey Neighbour Fest. Through his company PgLang, in partnership with Global Citizen, hosted the ‘Move Afrika’ festival in Rwanda.

Move Afrika, which is also curated by Kendrick, will take place annually for the next five years in Rwanda from 2023 until 2028. However, as the tour grows, additional African markets will be added.

The Grammy award winning rapper posted a video of life in the streets of the East – Central African country.

The rapper seems to have made a stop in Sandton, where he posted a photo of a statue of Mzansi’s first democratic President at the Nelson Mandela Square.

In their last show of the year and their first time in South Africa, UK band Nothing But Thieves shared a post thanking Mzansi fans for the blast they had in the country.

