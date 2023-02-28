Aussie porn star’s cock-up leaves him off camera for a month

Citizen Reporter

A former jailbird-turned-porn star will be off camera for nearly a month after breaking his penis during a shoot.

Perth-born Liam Ellis, despite having sex with ‘hundreds of females’, or ‘so many that he lost count’, fell victim to a penile fracture while filming a particularly energetic scene.

Ellis said ‘he felt something go while filming’, but dismissed it at the time. But after some time passed, and to his horror, his genitals started turning black.

“I did some googling, and it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture.”

The New York Post reports Ellis underwent surgery and has been prescribed a drug to stop him from becoming too excited, which would put him in “real trouble”.

Former prisoner swears by porn: ‘More money than oil’

Ellis, aged 34, became a porn star after a short stint on an offshore oil rig. Before that, however, he was convicted of selling drugs and served more than four years in prison. He also bade farewell to his motorbike gang before making the lucrative career change.

Ellis made the big time after performing in a scene alongside Married at First Sight star Hayley Vernon.

Ellis swears by his new vocation, saying there’s more money in OnlyFans than oil.

Sex injuries on porn sets

Another adult performer, Keiran Lee, revealed he accidentally put Australian porn star Angela White in the hospital after filming a scene.

Lee, who has starred in over 7 000 porn movies, reported the pair had been filming a scene together for over an hour when they noticed something was wrong.

A doctor later confirmed that her appendix had ruptured during the scene, which could have turned fatal.

A few days later, Lee learned that White had returned to her home in Australia after complaining of abdominal pain.

When asked by podcast host Ryan Pownall if the injury was due to Lee’s genitalia, the award-winning performer was quick to deflect, speculating that the position they were in might have caused the injury.

But White did get her revenge later on, while filming another scene. She apparently suffered from lockjaw and accidentally bit down on Lee’s testicle.

Lee has since described the bite as the most painful injury in his career.

