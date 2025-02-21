‘I am truly grateful’: Babes Wodumo on new reality show, life after Mampintsha, and new music

Babes's new reality show is set to premiere next month.

Award-winning Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is set to return to television with a brand-new reality show, Wena Wodumo, premiering in March this year.

Wena Wodumo will air on Moja Love (DStv channel 157) at 8.30 pm on Saturday, 29 March.

The reality show follows Babes’s journey as she picks up the pieces and starts over after the unexpected death of her husband, the late music star Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo.

A new chapter

Speaking to The Citizen, Babes said the show allowed her to tell her own story.

“This season is different — it’s my journey from the first day I became a widow. My aim is to tell my story because I won’t get a chance to tell it again,” she said.

The Wololo hitmaker explained that the show felt different for her, as she was used to sharing the screen with her husband on their previous reality show, Uthando Lodumo.

The show delves into the emotional conflicts, depression, and heartbreak she has experienced since Mampintsha’s passing while also giving fans a look at her life as a mother and artist.

“This time, there’s no Mampintsha — it’s just me, my family, and my in-laws. There are so many conflicts, moments of depression, and heartbreak from our loss.

“It’s really different from my other shows. I have poured my heart out to the public for this show.”

Adjusting to life without Mampintsha

Babes shared that one of the most difficult aspects of her journey has been adjusting to life without her late husband.

“The realisation of not seeing him, shooting without him, and having to navigate disagreements over his wishes has been a lot.

“Coming home after work and not having him there to comfort me has been the hardest part.”

Through it all, she has leaned on her family for support.

“They have been my pillar of strength. Seeing me go through so much, they went through it with me.

“Most of my friends were there for me during my late husband’s passing, but they eventually moved on with their lives. However, my family stood by me every step of the way, and for that, I am truly grateful. Family and prayer are what have given me strength at all times.”

New music

Babes shared that not only will she be releasing her own music, but she will also be honouring Mampintsha’s legacy by releasing his unreleased tracks.

“I think it’s time,” she said.

