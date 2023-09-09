Beach babe: Rachel Kolisi shows off SA flag bikini on Toulon beach

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife and kids spend the day frolicking on the beach in Toulon ahead of ‘Dada’s’ big game on Sunday.

It has been yet another whirlwind week for Rachel Kolisi in Paris as she builds a new life for her and her family.

The Kolisi’s relocated to Paris, France in August after Siya signed with Racing 92 in France in January. The flanker and loose forward will join the Parisian rugby club after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which kicked off on 8 September.

Last week Rachel shared an update of their life in Paris with her fans on Instagram, expressing her excitement at having made two successful online orders, buying Disney tickets and learning how to put petrol in the car and charge it.

The trio also had a successful trip to Disneyland Paris last week Sunday to celebrate Nic’s 9th birthday.

First week of school

On Friday Rachel shared a photo of her and her two kids, Kezi and Nic, expressing how relieved she was that they made it through the first week of school.

“Guys. Wowzer. We made it through first week of school. Mostly feel like I’m living in a tornado, but everyone is good and healthy! I’ll try keep you better updated next week but this one was ku ticky, ku rough, ku wow. We have just boarded a train from Paris to Toulon and are VERY EXCITED to see our favourite team play and DADA!” she captioned her photo.

Rachel relaxing on the beach

After Rachel’s tornado week she took the opportunity to take some time out on the beach in Toulon, sharing a snap of her looking relaxed in a South African print bikini-top, white hat and sunglasses.

She also shared snaps Kezi and Nic having a ball on the white sandy beach.

The Kolisi family is in Toulon for the Springboks’ first 2023 Rugby World Cup game on Sunday, 10 September against Scotland.

