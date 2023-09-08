‘Not while we’re facing load shedding and unemployment’ – SA on Trevor Noah’s R33m ad deal

Top comedian is reportedly about to pocket millions to spruce up South Africa's image and lure tourists with an ad

Trevor Noah has topped trending topics on X (formerly Twitter) after reports he is set to be paid R33m for a five-minute advert emerged.

The world famous TV host and comedian is reportedly featured in an ad aimed to promote South Africa as a tourist destination.

Many people have since reacted, clearly not happy about the campaign. Though some complained their tax money was being wasted, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille told The Citizen government funds would not be spent on the ad.

The campaign is said to be sponsored by the private sector, the Tourism Business Council of SA [TBCSA].

In a statement released by TBCSA on X, the company said it is in talks with Noah and other personalities for the campaign.

“The Tourism Business Council of South Africa has been in talks with renowned comedian Trevor Noah and other personalities to collaborate with us on campaigns that will create a wider presence for destination South Africa to international markets. This is in line with the sector’s ambition to grow tourism arrivals in the country to 15.6 million over the next decade.”

Mixed reactions to Trevor Noah’s R33m ad deal

There were mixed feelings on X on the issue of the price Noah charged for the ad. Some said it was ridiculous to pay him R33m for a mere campaign. Others said he should be paid accordingly if that’s how much he charges for an ad.

“Trevor Noah is a global brand now. His comedy shows sell out all over the world just like Kevin Hart & Dave Chappelle. So he can charge whatever he thinks he deserves and him promoting South Africa will benefit a lot of small businesses that earn from tourism.”

Let Trevor Noah get his payout for a job… Beyonce got alledgely paid R57 Million to come and perform at Global Citizen in SA… Where was the outrage here?



Why don't you blame our Government that steals BILLIONS from us, instead people who actually work for their money… — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) September 8, 2023

Trevor Noah’s reach and brand is definitely worth 1.7milli for this gig. I personally don’t see anything wrong with him getting this bag, mpolayeng! pic.twitter.com/JRSFFXgIi9 September 8, 2023

Others said the money could be used to assist in meeting South Africa’s challenges such as load shedding and unemployment.

“There is no amount of English that is gonna make us understand that R33M [will be] given to Trevor Noah while [we are] facing stage 6 of load shedding and unemployment. Ngeke!!!!!”

I have nothing against Trevor Noah. In fact, I’m a proud fan. I just don’t think SA Tourism are being efficient with a spend of R33mil. But then again, they’ve never run a business so they wouldn’t understand the first thing about getting bang for your buck. I have been promoting… pic.twitter.com/0G4CRiK8tK — Mark Sham (@MarkSham) September 8, 2023

South African government giving Trevor Noah R33 Million to promote South Africa to the world for 5 minutes



Meanwhile South Africans: pic.twitter.com/n2oQoXE0E9 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 8, 2023

There’s absolutely nothing that Trevor Noah has done for South Africans that makes him to deserve R33m from the taxpayers’ money. Yes he made some of us laugh, but thirty three metre ? I smell money laundering here😭 — ツ O R I (@Ori_RSA) September 8, 2023

