‘Not while we’re facing load shedding and unemployment’ – SA on Trevor Noah’s R33m ad deal
Top comedian is reportedly about to pocket millions to spruce up South Africa's image and lure tourists with an ad
Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram @trevornoah
Trevor Noah has topped trending topics on X (formerly Twitter) after reports he is set to be paid R33m for a five-minute advert emerged.
The world famous TV host and comedian is reportedly featured in an ad aimed to promote South Africa as a tourist destination.
Many people have since reacted, clearly not happy about the campaign. Though some complained their tax money was being wasted, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille told The Citizen government funds would not be spent on the ad.
The campaign is said to be sponsored by the private sector, the Tourism Business Council of SA [TBCSA].
In a statement released by TBCSA on X, the company said it is in talks with Noah and other personalities for the campaign.
“The Tourism Business Council of South Africa has been in talks with renowned comedian Trevor Noah and other personalities to collaborate with us on campaigns that will create a wider presence for destination South Africa to international markets. This is in line with the sector’s ambition to grow tourism arrivals in the country to 15.6 million over the next decade.”
Mixed reactions to Trevor Noah’s R33m ad deal
There were mixed feelings on X on the issue of the price Noah charged for the ad. Some said it was ridiculous to pay him R33m for a mere campaign. Others said he should be paid accordingly if that’s how much he charges for an ad.
“Trevor Noah is a global brand now. His comedy shows sell out all over the world just like Kevin Hart & Dave Chappelle. So he can charge whatever he thinks he deserves and him promoting South Africa will benefit a lot of small businesses that earn from tourism.”
Others said the money could be used to assist in meeting South Africa’s challenges such as load shedding and unemployment.
“There is no amount of English that is gonna make us understand that R33M [will be] given to Trevor Noah while [we are] facing stage 6 of load shedding and unemployment. Ngeke!!!!!”
