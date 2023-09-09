Everything you need to know about LaConco’s new reality show ‘Forever Thina’

The show will premiere on Sunday 10 September, taking the popular Sunday Sisonke slot.

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star, Nonkanyiso Conco (LaConco) has a new reality gig.

Mzansi Magic announced on Friday afternoon that the television personality will be steering their brand-new reality wedding show, Forever Thina.

Describing her as a host with the knack for keeping things straightforward, the channel said LaConco’s diverse range of experience, ranging from voice-over artist to presenter roles in hit shows like The Real Housewives of Durban and Our Perfect Wedding, adds the ideal layer of authenticity to Forever Thina.

“LaConco is not just a television personality; she’s a force,” the channel said in a statement.

ALSO SEE: ‘No one forced her’ – Lynn Forbes on Kairo’s performance at Joburg Day

About Forever Thina

The show will feature 9 couples who all take the daring step of getting married within three days – with the consent of their families.

During the show, LaConco will delve into each of the 9 couples’ incredible stories serving as the thread that ties each episode together.

“Sunday nights have long been a time when families come together to engage in compelling storytelling. Forever Thina taps into this tradition by offering a fresh, yet emotionally rich narrative that both excites and resonates with our audience as they prepare for the week ahead,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels.

‘God has assigned me to a new show’ – LaConco

LaConco took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to announce her exciting new project.

“God [h]as assigned me to a new show – FOREVER THINA. Your Sunday afternoon will be very interesting. Thank you @urbanbrewstudios @Mzansimagic for trusting me to interact families and their dynamic stories, and every single technical person I worked with.

Ngithobekile ngiyabonga,” the television personality tweeted.

God as assigned me to a new show- FOREVER THINA. Your Sunday’s afternoon will be very interesting.

Thank you @urbanbrewstudios @Mzansimagic for trusting me to interact families and their dynamic stories, and every single technical person I worked with.

Ngithobekile ngiyabonga. pic.twitter.com/jLWhGdrcZt September 7, 2023

Meet the couples taking part in Forever Thina

Dineo and Simelokuhle: An age-gap relationship met with family skepticism, the pair secretly moved in together, daring to dream of marital bliss.

An age-gap relationship met with family skepticism, the pair secretly moved in together, daring to dream of marital bliss. Lehlogonolo and Happy: Struggling against cultural and familial barriers, they yearn for acceptance and a wedding that melds two strong traditions.

Struggling against cultural and familial barriers, they yearn for acceptance and a wedding that melds two strong traditions. Gcina and Sabelo: A complicated past and family discord make them all the more resolute to say, “I do.”

A complicated past and family discord make them all the more resolute to say, “I do.” Thandekile and Musa: Fleeing from a hostile home environment, Thandekile finds solace and a future with Musa.

Fleeing from a hostile home environment, Thandekile finds solace and a future with Musa. Lesego and Mokhele: Defying the “gold-digger” narrative, they challenge societal norms around love and marriage.

Defying the “gold-digger” narrative, they challenge societal norms around love and marriage. Boitumelo and Brian: A digital love story meets generational conflicts, making their desire to elope even stronger.

A digital love story meets generational conflicts, making their desire to elope even stronger. Nelisiwe and Belinda: In a fast-paced love story, they are engaged and attempting IVF, all while keeping their love a secret from their family.

In a fast-paced love story, they are engaged and attempting IVF, all while keeping their love a secret from their family. Basestana and Thilivhali: Culture clashes and family expectations stand in the way of their happiness.

Culture clashes and family expectations stand in the way of their happiness. Nimeshni and Tshepo: From the boardroom to the altar, they navigate love across cultural lines.

Forever Thina premieres on Sunday 10 September at 19:00, only on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

NOW READ: Jesse Clegg remembers late wife on the anniversary of her death