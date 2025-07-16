Celebs And Viral

Before the fame, she painted: Singer Tyla’s artistic journey from Edenglen to the Grammys [PICS]

16 July 2025

Before Tyla became a Grammy-winning global pop sensation, she was already dazzling Edenglen High School, not just with her voice, but her paintbrush too.

The “Water” hitmaker was an award-winning actress, singer, and fine artist. She created life-size paintings that are now resurfacing in her chart-topping music videos.

The Edglen high standout

Tyla painitng ,Picture Instagram
Tyla painting. Picture: Supplied

Long before Tyla Seethal took home a Grammy and topped global charts, she was turning heads in the hallways of Edenglen High School.

Known for her fierce dedication and magnetic stage presence, Tyla scooped up both Best Actress and Singer of the Year at the school’s awards.

Tyla Seethal ,Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal. Picture: Instagram

“She was always destined for greatness,” said a former drama teacher at Edenglen. “She didn’t just participate, she owned every performance, whether it was a solo in the music room or a dramatic monologue on stage.”

Tyla Seethal ,Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal. Picture: Instagram

But while many know Tyla for her viral dance moves and smooth vocals, few are aware that she was also an accomplished fine artist during her school days.

Life-size art and music collide

Tyla Seethal ,Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal. Picture: Instagram

Tyla’s artistic flair wasn’t confined to the stage. She was especially drawn to painting. She often worked on large, life-sized canvases that depicted bold themes of identity, emotion, and femininity.

Tyla Seethal,Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal. Picture: Instagram

Some of these artworks have even appeared in the backgrounds of her music videos. Most notably in the song ART, where her signature visuals blend fashion, fine art, and sound.

Tyla Seethal ,Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal. Picture: Instagram

“Art was always part of my world,” Tyla shared in a past interview. “It was a way to express parts of myself that music couldn’t always capture.”

Tyla Seethal ,Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal Artwork. Picture: Instagram

Her Edenglen High art teacher once called her work “intuitive and cinematic,” praising her attention to detail and emotional storytelling through brushstrokes.

Multitalented and unstoppable

Tyla Seetal , Picture Instagram
Tyla Seetal. Picture: Instagram

Today, Tyla is known globally, not just as a singer, but as a full-spectrum entertainer. In 2024, she became the first female South African artist since Miriam Makeba to win a Grammy. She took home Best African Music Performance for her viral hit Water.

She has since appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, profiled by Vogue and Billboard, and graced major fashion runways.

Tyla Seethal, Picture Instagram
Tyla Seethal. Picture: Instagram

And yet, it’s her early creative roots that continue to inspire fans.

Whether she’s dancing on TikTok, performing on world stages, or standing next to her artwork in a music video, Tyla remains a modern renaissance woman.

And who knows? Maybe her next exhibit will be a solo art show to match her sold-out world tour.

