‘I am not a politician’: Makhadzi asks South Africans for forgiveness after tribalism drama

Award-winning singer Makhadzi has spoken out after fierce backlash over her comments.

The South African Music Award (SAMA) winning singer Makhadzi has broken her silence after fierce backlash over her comments.

Award-winning singer Makhadzi has publicly apologised after finding herself at the centre of a heated social media storm following comments linked to the tragic death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay.

The popular musician faced widespread criticism after some South Africans interpreted her remarks as linking the young man’s killing to tribalism.

On social media platform X, she previously wrote, “My lovely South African, I would like to clarify that I am not a politician … and I might not [state] my mind in a good manner because English sometimes is a problem to me. But I am really sorry for those who were affected by my previous post. I made my previous post because I was worried about most of the videos we see online, that when you [speak] venda, mostly they get to doubt that you are a SA citizen.

“And what transpired: My post was the recent video that my Zulu brother was asking my Venda brother [for an] ID; for me, that was sensetive. You can imagine, in your country, someone [asks] you [for an] ID because you look [a] certain way and your language is not familiar [to] others…

“…Looking foward [to] the 30th, I was really worried about others who are working in Gauteng who [don’t] know English, but they only know their language, which is Thivenda.

Because [based on] the videos we see online, it shows that our [brothers] from other tribes are not really familiar with our language, and when we speak, mostly [based on] the videos I have watched, [it’s] like venda is a foreign language, hence they end up asking ID. My stress is from those who are [still] ignorant to be exposed [to] how we speak, us as venda people. How are going to deal with this whole situation on the 30th? We must go around with IDs or what? [Because], already, on videos online, when they attach foreigners, there’s always a venda or Tsonga person involved being asked to prove their identity. I am so sorry once again to all my people who were offended. We learn every day. Next time, I will keep quiet until I find a good way to approach any situation.”

The controversy quickly gained momentum online, with many users accusing the star of deepening divisions at a time when tensions are already running high ahead of planned national demonstrations focused on undocumented foreign nationals.

In response to the backlash, Makhadzi took to social media to clarify her position and insist that her intentions had been misunderstood.

According to the singer, her concerns stemmed from the experiences of many Venda and Tsonga-speaking South Africans who are often subjected to language and identity checks because they are mistakenly assumed to be foreign nationals.

She explained that her comments were never meant to promote tribalism or division but rather to highlight what she believes is an ongoing issue affecting some communities.

As criticism continued to mount, Makhadzi issued a heartfelt apology to those who felt offended by her remarks.

“I am so sorry once again to all my people who were offended. We learn every day. Next time, I will keep quiet until I find a good way to approach any situation,” she wrote.

The award-winning performer later returned to social media with another emotional message, pleading for understanding from fellow South Africans.

“I am not going to stop asking you to forgive me. I am not tribal. I just didn’t know things would turn [out ]like this. Kindly please forgive me, my fellow South African,” she wrote.

Iam not going to stop asking you to forgive me .. iam not tribalism, I just didn’t know things will turn like this . Kindly please forgive me my fellow South African .. i stl reapeat Iam not against march and march. pic.twitter.com/wGBFAKSFuZ – Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) June 3, 2026

She also stressed that she is not opposed to the planned marches and demonstrations, despite some critics’ suggestions that her comments were intended to undermine the movement.

The singer’s apology has generated mixed reactions online.

While some supporters praised her for taking accountability and attempting to explain her intentions, others argued that public figures should be more careful when discussing sensitive social and political issues.