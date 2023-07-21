PICS: Mzansi celebs paint Joburg pink at ‘Barbie’ film screening

By Lineo Lesemane

Warner Music hosted the Barbie movie screening at the Mall of Africa’s Ster-Kinekor on Thursday.

The official film screening for the Johannesburg was MCed by 5FM presenter Zanele Potelwa.

Mzansi’s most fashionable influencers and celebrities, including Faith Nketsi, Tshepi Vundla and Kim Jayde, showed up in their elegant pink fashion.

Barbie is a Warner Bros, Heyday Films, LuckyChap Entertainment, NB/GG Pictures and a Mattel Production film.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures, and was released in South African theaters on Friday, 21 July.

What you need to know about the Barbie movie

The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, based on “Barbie” by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner.

Starring in the film is Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place, unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” reads a press release about the film.

Spotify celebrates the world premiere of Barbie

To celebrate the highly-anticipated world premiere of the film, Spotify refreshed its exclusive Barbie official playlist with new tracks, including Dua Lipa‘s Dance The Night, Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice Barbie World with Aqua.

According to Spotify, there have been more than 620 000 Barbie-related user-generated playlists on Spotify, with top tracks like Barbie Girl by Aqua, Barbie Tingz by Nicki Minaj, and California Gurls by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg being added to playlists.

Spotify’s across mobile listeners will enjoy “an Easter egg that transforms the progress bar into Barbie pink as fans listen to the official playlist. A living in a Barbie World destination for free and premium users on mobile and desktop featuring the official Playlist and personalised playlists like our Barbie-inspired Hot Pink playlist along with y2k, Summer Pop, and more. Film footage from the movie is now added to select tracks through Spotify Canvas, providing an immersive fan experience”.

