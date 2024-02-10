‘Enlightening moment’ – Black Coffee reflects on plane accident as DJ promises return

'I’ve taken this time to recover,' the Grammy-winning producer said on his social media platforms.

Black Coffee has announced that he’ll return to the dance floor soon. Picture: realblackcoffee/ Instagram

Black Coffee has broken his silence since being involved in an airplane accident a month ago, letting his fans know he will be back behind the decks soon.

Using the hashtag “God’s very own”, the South African DJ released a statement via social media on Friday and provided an update on his recovery.

“Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life.

“I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side,” he said in the brief statement.

The statement comes just after the Grammy-winning producer made his first public appearance on Thursday night at this year’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona), where he was seen with a neck brace on.

Grammy award winning DJ and producer, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee is attending this year’s State of The Nation Address #SONA2024, together with his son, in Cape Town.



Maphumulo was recently reported to have been involved in an accident. pic.twitter.com/AF4gkL5mdu — Athi Mtongana (@AthiMtongana) February 8, 2024

The accident

In January, Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo was injured in a flight en-route to Argentina for a performance.

The 47-year-old artist’s management team released a statement on all his social media pages, informing fans that while travelling from the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, the plane he was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

The DJ was en-route to a club performance in the Argentinian resort city of Mar Del Plata when the incident happened.

“It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” the statement read. Black Coffee’s management confirmed he was receiving “the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team.”

Return to the dance floor

The accident resulted in the renowned DJ cancelling shows, one of them being a gig in Argentinian nightclub, Mute club.

The club released a statement letting its patrons know of Black Coffee’s cancellation.

“Dear fans of Argentina, Black Coffee regrets to inform you that following severe air turbulence on his private direct flight from Florianopolis [in Brazil] to Mar del Plata tonight, he had to make an emergency landing at the Montevideo Airport [in Uruguay],” said the nightclub’s statement.

“We regret to inform you that he will not make it to today’s show. He apologises to his fans and regrets what happened. His show will be rescheduled,” the announcement read in Spanish.

Black Coffee has since promised a return to the dance floor.

“It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels; I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance,” read his latest statement.

