WATCH: Enhle Mbali sets record straight on cryptic post and email to Black Coffee after accident

Black Coffee was on his way to a show in Mar del Plata, Argentina, when the incident happened.

Actress Enhle Mbali recently went Live on Instagram to address a few things, including social media bullies, her cryptic post, and the Black Coffee accident.

She also urged fans to stop linking everything she does to her estranged husband.

This after she posted a cryptic post shortly after it was announced that Black Coffee was involved in a flight accident.

“Best thing I’ve heard this year,” Enhle wrote on her Instagram stories.

However, the Slay star said her post had nothing to do with Black Coffee’s accident.

She said she was going about her day, “posting funny things with cute captions,” and the next thing she was being dragged on X.

Enhle explains her email to Black Coffee

The 35-year-old actress said days after she heard about the accident, she sent an email wishing Black Coffee well, but her email was not received well.

“I sent an email saying sorry [get well soon.] Do I not get an email saying: ‘Stop pretending like you care.’ I decided to do this today and… I’m in trouble with a lot of people right now, but I am so tired of being the bigger person.

“I don’t care for him. I care for his well-being because I have children with him, and I care for my children. That’s why I sent that email…” she said.

Enhle said she and Black Coffee will be finalising their divorce in November this year. She said people must understand that she left her marriage for a reason.

She added: “In case you guys haven’t noticed, I am living my life. When I said I wanted a divorce, I made the decision after a lot of thinking.

“Even pre and post-the situation, there was a lot of sh*t happening, and I haven’t said a word. I have only reacted to the things that have been done to me.”

