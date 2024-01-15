Black Coffee safely back home after airplane accident

The DJ was injured during a flight from Florianopolis to Argentina last week.

Black Coffee has shared that he is back home after being involved in an airplane accident a week ago. Picture:@RealBlackCoffee/Twitter

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo is seemingly back home after being injured during a flight travelling to Argentina for a performance last week.

🏡❤️‍🩹🙏🏿 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 15, 2024

Last week the 47-year-old artist’s management team released a statement on all his social media pages informing fans that while travelling from the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, his flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

He was en route to a club performance in the Argentinian resort city of Mar Del Plata when the incident happened. “It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” the statement read.

Black Coffee’s management confirmed he was receiving “the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team”.

Grateful

As was the reaction to his accident, news of being back home sparked reaction from friends, fans and other celebrities.

“Welcome back home, bro. Fola [get well] and get back to rocking the planet!” said DJ Fresh.

Enhle responds

The Grammy award winning’s former partner, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, over the weekend, responded to criticism to what social media deemed to be an insensitive response to Black Coffee’s ordeal.

Soon after news of the accident broke out, Enhle posted a video of international producer Fleiva Music making a song from the sound of babies.

But what caught people’s attention was the caption, which read: “Best thing I’ve heard this year”. The reel was posted soon after Coffee’s statement. Black Coffee was married to the actress for eight years, with their split coming in 2019.

Over the weekend Enhle responded in a video and said that she had been going about her day “posting funny things with cute captions,” and the next thing she was being dragged on X.

The 35-year-old actress said days after she heard about the accident, she sent an email wishing Black Coffee well, but her email was not received well.

“I sent an email saying sorry [get well soon.] Do I not get an email saying: ‘Stop pretending like you care.’ I decided to do this today and… I’m in trouble with a lot of people right now, but I am so tired of being the bigger person.

“I don’t care for him. I care for his well-being because I have children with him, and I care for my children. That’s why I sent that email…” she said.

